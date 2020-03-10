Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Fortescue Metals Group Limited    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fortescue Metals : Business can lead on the challenges in energy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 12:59am EDT

Mar 10, 2020

Elizabeth Gaines, Chief Executive Officer

Published in the Australian Financial Review, 10 March 2020

The expectations on corporate Australia to exhibit strong values, to act with integrity, and to deliver positive outcomes are higher than they have ever been. And rightfully so.

The reputation of big business has taken some hits through issues including the financial sector inquiry, underpayment of wages and supplier payments, and the community is looking to all of us as business leaders to demonstrate how we're going to rebuild the trust that has been eroded.

This is a significant opportunity, with many elements.

As big business, we need to continue to invest to deliver jobs for the future.

We need to ensure our employees are safe, motivated and highly skilled. We need to provide support to our suppliers and to work collaboratively with our business partners. We also need to reward our owners and shareholders with strong dividends and capital growth.

We need to ensure that our communities, including our Indigenous Australians, also share in our success through the provision of training for real, guaranteed jobs and the delivery of tangible results against our targets for business development and local procurement.

Beyond these practical measures, we need to have strong values and ensure our voice is heard in the debates on important policy issues that affect us all.

And we're also taking on the biggest challenge of our generation, which is one that we all share - reducing our emissions and contributing to global efforts to combat climate change.

The mining and resources sector, particularly in Western Australia, is the power engine for Australia's economy. Our export success is driving strong returns and reinvestment in new projects as we continue to strengthen our globally leading position in mining innovation.

Our long term investments - with a pipeline of over $100 billion across the sector in WA alone - are supporting the industry's critical export contribution to the economy.

We are one of the most innovative industries in the world with globally recognised strengths from exploration and minerals processing to autonomy, artificial intelligence and data analytics. Looking forward, we're harnessing this technology and capability to tackle the challenge of achieving carbon neutrality with a sense of urgency.

As an example, the Pilbara has more sunshine hours in a day compared to anywhere else in Australia. This brings considerable opportunities for renewables, especially solar. Practical initiatives like the development of wind and solar energy, as well as gas, battery storage and the next phase of hydrogen and electric mobility will help us meet some real stretch targets in carbon reduction.

Fortescue, together with our partners, has announced investments of well over US$800 million in a number of energy infrastructure projects which, when completed, will see 25 - 30 per cent of our stationary energy requirements powered by solar while also allowing the flexibility to increase our use of renewable energy in the future.

Reducing our use of diesel fuel also provides a huge opportunity. We've started the conversation with our suppliers about how we can be diesel-free by 2030 and they are bringing their ideas to the table.

Like all big challenges, they are often overcome faster by working together.

The business sector is getting on with it. We're contributing to the conversation and working rapidly on some big ideas that will have the potential to make a huge difference.

We recognise that leaving the problem for future generations is not the solution.

Big business is in the very best position to take the lead as we tackle global issues like climate change head on. We have access to financial resources, leading edge technology, the smartest people, big data and global relationships, all of which can help us make a difference.

This is the opportunity that we have in front of us, right now, and as we seek to rebuild trust it's the one we can't miss.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 04:58:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
12:59aFORTESCUE METALS : Business can lead on the challenges in energy
PU
03/09FORTESCUE METALS : recognised at Chamber of Minerals and Energy Women in Resourc..
PU
03/06FORTESCUE METALS : commemorates International Women's Day with donation to suppo..
PU
03/06FORTESCUE METALS : Morgans rates FMG as Reduce
AQ
03/05Activist investors tighten screws on Rio Tinto's emissions plan
RE
03/04FORTESCUE METALS : Coronavirus (COVID-19) update
PU
03/02FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/27FORTESCUE METALS : grants available for Pilbara organisations
PU
02/27FORTESCUE METALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/25FORTESCUE METALS : JP Morgan Conference Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 917 M
EBIT 2020 6 145 M
Net income 2020 4 170 M
Debt 2020 1 493 M
Yield 2020 16,2%
P/E ratio 2020 4,16x
P/E ratio 2021 6,58x
EV / Sales2020 1,59x
EV / Sales2021 2,05x
Capitalization 17 431 M
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 6,39  $
Last Close Price 5,66  $
Spread / Highest target 52,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-10.20%19 606
VALE S.A.-17.13%49 301
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED3.77%5 953
NMDC LIMITED2.90%3 873
FERREXPO PLC-29.54%955
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION-30.42%816
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group