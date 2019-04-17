Log in
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/17
7.43 AUD   -8.27%
04/17FORTESCUE METALS : CEO for the Day inspires team to reach their potential
PU
04/17ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Quiet, Shrugging Off Geopolitical News
DJ
04/17Fortescue Trims Iron Ore Export Guidance
DJ
News 
Fortescue Metals : CEO for the Day inspires team to reach their potential

Fortescue Metals : CEO for the Day inspires team to reach their potential

04/17/2019 | 11:43pm EDT

Apr 18, 2019

Fortescue Metals Group latest CEO for the Day, Rebecca Councillor, joined Fortescue's Chief Executive Officer, Elizabeth Gaines and other members of the leadership team for the release of the Company's March FY19 quarterly production report.

Rebecca, a Bunjima woman born and raised in Port Hedland, began her journey with Fortescue five years ago as an entry level Civil Operator. Since then, she has progressed through operational roles and now leads a team of 11 as a Production Supervisor in Port Operations at Hedland.

Rebecca credits her involvement in Fortescue's Leadership Excellence in Aboriginal People (LEAP) program as key to her career growth. LEAP is a 12-month formal training program that includes off-site education, practical on-site development, mentoring and business leadership training.

'The program has helped me grow both professionally and personally. As a leader I strive to help people reach their potential just as my supervisor supported me to reach my potential. For example, I had an operator in my team who didn't have faith in her own abilities but after working closely with her and focussing on training and development, she can now confidently load a ship.

'I think a leader needs to be approachable and a 'people person' to effectively lead a team. I try to lead by example and ensure that my actions reflect my words.'

Ms Gaines said, 'Rebecca's drive to empower her team, several of whom are currently completing the LEAP program, and other Aboriginal employees at Fortescue makes her an inspiration to her colleagues and an excellent role model for the community.'

'Aboriginal leaders are essential to ensuring a culture that truly supports Aboriginal people. We established the LEAP program, as well as the CEO for the Day initiative, to support Aboriginal employees with leadership aspirations.'

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 03:42:01 UTC
