FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/20
10.35 AUD   -5.48%
07:11pFORTESCUE METALS : COVID-19 Update
PU
03/19FORTESCUE METALS : and Hockey Australia extend sponsorship agreement
PU
03/15FORTESCUE METALS : Diversity at Fortescue recognised at WA's peak business awards
PU
Fortescue Metals : COVID-19 Update

03/22/2020 | 07:11pm EDT

The Companies Officer

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

23 March 2020

Dear Sir or Madam

Update regarding the impact of the closure of the Western Australian border in response to the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19)

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX: FMG) provides an update following the announcement by the Western Australian (WA) State Government that from 1.30pm (WST) Tuesday, 24 March, Western Australia will implement strict border controls for all access points by road, rail, air and sea.

Unless exempted, arrivals from other States in Australia will be ordered to self-isolate for 14 days.

The WA State Government has advised that exemptions will apply to essential services and workers, including health and emergency services, defence and policing, mining industry workforces, flight crews and freight of essential goods, via ports and trucks.

Fortescue had included this development in its scenario planning and has been working with the resources industry and the WA State Government to ensure that our operations continue and that we retain access to site critical operational roles. The majority of our workforce resides in Western Australia and we will work with our non-resident workforce to ensure that site critical functions are not impacted through a range of measures, including dedicated charter flights direct from the East Coast of Australia to our operational sites.

Shipments continue from Port Hedland and mining and processing activity remains in line with our guidance for FY20. We will work proactively with our Fortescue team members to ensure that we have resources available and will also work with our contracting partners to ensure that our major projects continue in line with project schedules. Consistent with our commitment to continuous disclosure, any changes to project schedules and guidance will be communicated to the market if required.

Fortescue Chief Executive Officer, Elizabeth Gaines said "Fortescue has been working closely with industry and Government on the impact of travel restrictions on the resources sector. We commend the WA State Government on their decisive actions to contain the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd ABN 57 002 594 872

Level 2, 87 Adelaide Terrace, East Perth, Western Australia 6004

PO Box 6915, East Perth, Western Australia 6892

P +61 8 6218 8888 E fmgl@fmgl.com.auW www.fmgl.com.au

100-TE-DC-0006_5

Page 1 of 2

"The health and wellbeing of our whole team is our priority. We continue to safely deliver on our targets at this time of national need with mining, processing and shipments remaining in line with our guidance for FY20," Ms Gaines said.

Yours sincerely

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP

Authorised by

CAMERON WILSON

Company Secretary

Media Relations contact:

Investor Relations contact:

Michael Vaughan

Andrew Driscoll

  1. mediarelations@fmgl.com.au

M: +61 422 602 720

E: investorrelations@fmgl.com.au

Update regarding the impact of the closure of the Western Australian border in response to the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19)

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
