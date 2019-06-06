Log in
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fortescue Metals : Chairman Sounds Optimistic Tone on Global Tensions

0
06/06/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Andrew Forrest, the chairman of iron-ore miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (FMG.AU), downplayed concerns the U.S.-China trade rift could damage Australia's commodities trade.

Speaking in an interview, the Australian billionaire said he hasn't yet faced major problems from the tit-for-tat increases on tariffs between the countries that has included a number of natural resources and raw materials.

"Australia's remarkably resilient [and] the field I'm in is also very, very resilient," he said.

Fortescue sells most of its iron ore to China, the world's biggest steel maker and consumer, although has been diversifying its sales a tad to include other countries as the giant Asian economy slows.

Mr. Forrest said he thinks Australia could benefit in markets such as gas, where the U.S. may need new buyers after Beijing levied import charges on the commodity. With the "tariffs going between the U.S. and China, I think we will have more and more friends trying to supply us gas," Mr. Forrest said in an interview. His energy company Squadron Energy is part of the Australian Industrial Energy consortium that has proposed a liquefied natural gas import terminal south of Sydney.

He was also cautious but optimistic over tensions in the South China Sea, one of the world's busiest shipping routes.

"Everyone wants uninterrupted shipping, [but] I'm prepared to throw my hat in to say, no, world peace will remain and the shipping industry won't get threatened," Mr. Forrest said.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -2.77% 7.73 End-of-day quote.89.74%
