Fortescue Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

ABN: 57 002 594 872

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director John Andrew Henry Forrest Date of last notice 30 November 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct & Indirect Nature of indirect interest Registered Holder John Andrew Henry (including registered holder) Forrest. Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Registered holder Minderoo Group Pty Ltd in trust for Forrest Family Investments Pty Ltd ATF The Peepingee Trust. Registered holder Forrest Family Investments Pty Ltd ATF The Peepingee Trust. Registered holder Vertical Nominees Pty Ltd, solely in its capacity as trustee for the VN1 Unit Trust, the VN2 Unit Trust and the VN3 Unit Trust. Registered holder AMNL Financing Pty Ltd, solely in its capacity as trustee for The Tattarang Investment Trust. Registered holder The Minderoo Foundation Pty Ltd solely in its capacity as trustee for the Forrest Family Foundation and The Minderoo Foundation Trust.