Fortescue Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity: Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
ABN: 57 002 594 872
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
John Andrew Henry Forrest
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
30 November 2018
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct & Indirect
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Registered Holder John Andrew Henry
|
(including registered holder)
|
Forrest.
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
interest.
|
|
|
Registered holder Minderoo Group Pty Ltd in
|
|
trust for Forrest Family Investments Pty Ltd
|
|
ATF The Peepingee Trust.
|
|
Registered holder Forrest Family Investments
|
|
Pty Ltd ATF The Peepingee Trust.
|
|
Registered holder Vertical Nominees Pty Ltd,
|
|
solely in its capacity as trustee for the VN1
|
|
Unit Trust, the VN2 Unit Trust and the VN3
|
|
Unit Trust.
|
|
Registered holder AMNL Financing Pty Ltd,
|
|
solely in its capacity as trustee for The
|
|
Tattarang Investment Trust.
|
|
Registered holder The Minderoo Foundation
|
|
Pty Ltd solely in its capacity as trustee for the
|
|
Forrest Family Foundation and The Minderoo
|
|
Foundation Trust.
|
|
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Date of change
|
20-27 Feb 2020
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
1,090,052,947
|
|
|
Class
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
22,112,053
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$242,861,295 in total
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
|
valuation
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
1,112,165,000
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
On-market trade
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
|
|
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
|
|
buy-back
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
N/A
|
interest related prior to change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
|
N/A
|
to proceed during this period?
|
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
|
N/A
|
provided?
|
|
|
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3
Disclaimer
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 00:55:08 UTC