FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/27
10.77 AUD   -1.01%
Fortescue Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice

02/27/2020

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

ABN: 57 002 594 872

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

John Andrew Henry Forrest

Date of last notice

30 November 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct & Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Registered Holder John Andrew Henry

(including registered holder)

Forrest.

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Registered holder Minderoo Group Pty Ltd in

trust for Forrest Family Investments Pty Ltd

ATF The Peepingee Trust.

Registered holder Forrest Family Investments

Pty Ltd ATF The Peepingee Trust.

Registered holder Vertical Nominees Pty Ltd,

solely in its capacity as trustee for the VN1

Unit Trust, the VN2 Unit Trust and the VN3

Unit Trust.

Registered holder AMNL Financing Pty Ltd,

solely in its capacity as trustee for The

Tattarang Investment Trust.

Registered holder The Minderoo Foundation

Pty Ltd solely in its capacity as trustee for the

Forrest Family Foundation and The Minderoo

Foundation Trust.

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Date of change

20-27 Feb 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

1,090,052,947

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

22,112,053

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$242,861,295 in total

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

1,112,165,000

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 00:55:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 889 M
EBIT 2020 6 111 M
Net income 2020 4 140 M
Debt 2020 1 534 M
Yield 2020 13,1%
P/E ratio 2020 5,24x
P/E ratio 2021 8,40x
EV / Sales2020 1,96x
EV / Sales2021 2,52x
Capitalization 21 811 M
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 6,45  $
Last Close Price 7,09  $
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target -9,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED2.25%21 974
VALE S.A.-5.95%52 664
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-2.77%6 747
NMDC LIMITED-2.79%4 179
FERREXPO PLC-12.87%1 051
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION-19.98%960
