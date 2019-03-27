Fortescue Metals : Change of Directors Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
ABN 57 002 594 872
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Penny Bingham-Hall
Date of last notice
3 October 2017
Part 1 ‐ Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
ALDIS SF PTY LTD ATF
AJR INVESTMENTS PTY LTD
SUPER
FUND
Date of change
22 March 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
36,516
Class
Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
1,685
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$10,957.22
No. of securities held after change
38,201
Nature of change
Issue of securities under Dividend
Reinvestment Plan
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract N/A
N/A
Nature of interest N/A
N/A
Name of registered holder N/A
N/A
Date of change N/A
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired N/A
N/A
Interest disposed N/A
N/A
Value/Consideration N/A
N/A
Interest after change N/A
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No
above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
Disclaimer
