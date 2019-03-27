Log in
FORTESCUE METALS : Change of Directors Interest Notice
PU
10:55pFORTESCUE METALS : AIC Presentation
PU
10:20pFORTESCUE METALS : Multifaceted relationships with China crucial to future opportunities
PU
Fortescue Metals : Change of Directors Interest Notice

03/27/2019

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

ABN 57 002 594 872

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Penny Bingham-Hall

Date of last notice

3 October 2017

Part 1 ‐ Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

ALDIS SF PTY LTD ATF

(including registered holder)

AJR INVESTMENTS PTY LTD

SUPER

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

FUND

interest.

Date of change

22 March 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

36,516

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

1,685

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$10,957.22

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

38,201

Nature of change

Issue of securities under Dividend

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

Reinvestment Plan

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

6194522/1

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

16/12/2013

Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

6194522/1

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

16/12/2013

Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 02:54:06 UTC
