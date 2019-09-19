Log in
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
09/19
9.04 AUD   -0.66%
Fortescue Metals : DRP Allocation Price

09/19/2019

19 September 2019

The Companies Officer

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Dear Sir or Madam

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN ALLOCATION PRICE

On 26 August 2019, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX: FMG, Fortescue) announced a fully franked final dividend of A$0.24 per share, payable on 2 October 2019.

The allocation price for shares to be issued to participants in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the Plan) for the 2019 final dividend is $8.7674.

The allocation price has been calculated in accordance with the Plan rules as the average of the daily volume weighted average market price of all Fortescue shares, traded on the Australian Securities Exchange during the period of ten trading days commencing on 5 September 2019.

Shares are expected to be issued to participants on 2 October 2019.

Yours sincerely

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

Cameron Wilson

Company Secretary

Investor Relations contact:

Stuart Gale

  1. investorrelations@fmgl.com.au
  1. +61 422 602 720

Fortescue Metals Group Limited

PO Box 6915

ABN 57 002 594 872

East Perth, Western Australia

Level 2, 87 Adelaide Terrace

P +61 8 6218 8888

East Perth, Western Australia 6004

E fmgl@fmgl.com.au

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 23:46:06 UTC
