Fortescue Metals : DRP Allocation Price

19 September 2019
The Companies Officer
Australian Securities Exchange Ltd
Level 40, Central Park
152-158 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
Dear Sir or Madam
DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN ALLOCATION PRICE
On 26 August 2019, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX: FMG, Fortescue) announced a fully franked final dividend of A$0.24 per share, payable on 2 October 2019.
The allocation price for shares to be issued to participants in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the Plan) for the 2019 final dividend is $8.7674.
The allocation price has been calculated in accordance with the Plan rules as the average of the daily volume weighted average market price of all Fortescue shares, traded on the Australian Securities Exchange during the period of ten trading days commencing on 5 September 2019.
Shares are expected to be issued to participants on 2 October 2019.
Yours sincerely
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
Cameron Wilson
Company Secretary
Investor Relations contact:
Stuart Gale
-
investorrelations@fmgl.com.au
-
+61 422 602 720
|
Fortescue Metals Group Limited
|
PO Box 6915
|
ABN 57 002 594 872
|
East Perth, Western Australia
|
Level 2, 87 Adelaide Terrace
|
P +61 8 6218 8888
|
East Perth, Western Australia 6004
|
E fmgl@fmgl.com.au
