Fortescue Metals : DRP Price Allocation

11 March 2019

The Companies Officer

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

Dear Sir or Madam

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN ALLOCATION PRICE

On 20 February 2019, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX: FMG, Fortescue) announced a fully franked interim dividend of A$0.19 per share and a fully franked special dividend of A$0.11 per share with a Record Date of 1 March 2019, payable on 22 March 2019.

The allocation price for shares to be issued to participants in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the Plan) for the 2019 interim and special dividend is $6.5028.

The allocation price has been calculated in accordance with the Plan rules as the average of the daily volume weighted average market price of all Fortescue shares, traded on the Australian Securities Exchange during the period of five trading days commencing on 4 March 2019.

Shares are expected to be issued to participants on 22 March 2019.

Yours sincerely

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

Cameron Wilson

Company Secretary

Investor Relations contact: Stuart Gale

E: investorrelations@fmgl.com.au M: +61 422 602 720