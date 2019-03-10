Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Fortescue Metals Group Limited    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/08
6.5 AUD   -1.52%
09:15pFORTESCUE METALS : Update - Dividend Distribution - FMG
PU
09:00pFORTESCUE METALS : DRP Price Allocation
PU
03/07FORTESCUE METALS : Family friendly workplace at the heart of gender equality
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fortescue Metals : DRP Price Allocation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2019 | 09:00pm EDT

11 March 2019

The Companies Officer

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

Dear Sir or Madam

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN ALLOCATION PRICE

On 20 February 2019, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX: FMG, Fortescue) announced a fully franked interim dividend of A$0.19 per share and a fully franked special dividend of A$0.11 per share with a Record Date of 1 March 2019, payable on 22 March 2019.

The allocation price for shares to be issued to participants in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the Plan) for the 2019 interim and special dividend is $6.5028.

The allocation price has been calculated in accordance with the Plan rules as the average of the daily volume weighted average market price of all Fortescue shares, traded on the Australian Securities Exchange during the period of five trading days commencing on 4 March 2019.

Shares are expected to be issued to participants on 22 March 2019.

Yours sincerely

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

Cameron Wilson

Company Secretary

Investor Relations contact: Stuart Gale

E: investorrelations@fmgl.com.au M: +61 422 602 720

Fortescue Metals Group Limited

PO Box 6915

ABN 57 002 594 872

East Perth, Western Australia

Level 2, 87 Adelaide Terrace

P +61 8 6218 8888

East Perth, Western Australia 6004

E fmgl@fmgl.com.au

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 00:59:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
09:15pFORTESCUE METALS : Update - Dividend Distribution - FMG
PU
09:00pFORTESCUE METALS : DRP Price Allocation
PU
03/07FORTESCUE METALS : Family friendly workplace at the heart of gender equality
PU
03/06FORTESCUE METALS : community grants program opens for application
PU
03/06ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Higher, Paced By China
DJ
03/05FORTESCUE METALS : Change in substantial holding
PU
03/05ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Decline Despite China's Bullish Growth Goal
DJ
03/04ASIA MARKETS: China Stocks Hit Highest Levels Since June On Reports U.S.-Chin..
DJ
03/01Chinese steel mills delay iron ore restocking, eye cheaper alternatives
RE
02/28FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 812 M
EBIT 2019 2 658 M
Net income 2019 1 500 M
Debt 2019 2 560 M
Yield 2019 9,33%
P/E ratio 2019 8,72
P/E ratio 2020 9,89
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
EV / Sales 2020 2,21x
Capitalization 14 035 M
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,74 $
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED55.13%14 035
VALE-4.61%66 703
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.35.97%8 305
NMDC LTD13.63%4 975
FERREXPO PLC35.58%2 032
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION24.17%1 436
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.