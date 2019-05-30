Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Fortescue Metals Group Limited    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/29
8.29 AUD   -2.01%
01:24aFORTESCUE METALS : Update - DividendDistribution - FMG
PU
01:24aFORTESCUE METALS : DRP Price Allocation
PU
05/29FORTESCUE METALS : Recruitment Trailer hits the road for the first time
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fortescue Metals : DRP Price Allocation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 01:24am EDT

30 May 2019

The Companies Officer

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Dear Sir or Madam

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN ALLOCATION PRICE

On 14 May 2019, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX: FMG, Fortescue) announced a fully franked special dividend of A$0.60 per share with a Record Date of 23 May 2019, payable on 14 June 2019.

The allocation price for shares to be issued to participants in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the Plan) for the dividend is $8.3798.

The allocation price has been calculated in accordance with the Plan rules as the average of the daily volume weighted average market price of all Fortescue shares, traded on the Australian Securities Exchange during the period of five trading days commencing on 23 May 2019.

Shares are expected to be issued to participants on 14 June 2019.

Yours sincerely

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

Cameron Wilson

Company Secretary

Investor Relations contact:

Stuart Gale

  1. investorrelations@fmgl.com.au
  1. +61 437 900 175

Fortescue Metals Group Limited

PO Box 6915

ABN 57 002 594 872

East Perth, Western Australia

Level 2, 87 Adelaide Terrace

P +61 8 6218 8888

East Perth, Western Australia 6004

E fmgl@fmgl.com.au

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 05:23:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
01:24aFORTESCUE METALS : Update - DividendDistribution - FMG
PU
01:24aFORTESCUE METALS : DRP Price Allocation
PU
05/29FORTESCUE METALS : Recruitment Trailer hits the road for the first time
PU
05/22FORTESCUE METALS : University students gain real world experience through Fortes..
PU
05/22ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Cautious Amid Lingering Trade Tensions
DJ
05/22FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
05/21Fortescue to Develop Queens Valley Iron-ore Mining Area
DJ
05/20FORTESCUE METALS : Will Fortescue Metals Spread More Cash?
AQ
05/14FORTESCUE METALS : Iron-ore Miner Fortescue to Pay Extra Dividend -- Update
DJ
05/14FORTESCUE METALS : Iron-ore Miner Fortescue to Pay Extra Dividend
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 772 M
EBIT 2019 3 687 M
Net income 2019 2 283 M
Debt 2019 2 537 M
Yield 2019 11,1%
P/E ratio 2019 7,52
P/E ratio 2020 6,89
EV / Sales 2019 2,30x
EV / Sales 2020 2,17x
Capitalization 17 668 M
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 5,64 $
Spread / Average Target -1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED97.85%18 017
VALE-2.55%65 985
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.66.33%9 969
NMDC LTD5.99%4 480
FERREXPO PLC13.74%1 695
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION30.49%1 494
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About