Fortescue Metals : DRP Price Allocation

30 May 2019
The Companies Officer
Australian Securities Exchange Ltd
Level 40, Central Park
152-158 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
Dear Sir or Madam
DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN ALLOCATION PRICE
On 14 May 2019, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX: FMG, Fortescue) announced a fully franked special dividend of A$0.60 per share with a Record Date of 23 May 2019, payable on 14 June 2019.
The allocation price for shares to be issued to participants in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the Plan) for the dividend is $8.3798.
The allocation price has been calculated in accordance with the Plan rules as the average of the daily volume weighted average market price of all Fortescue shares, traded on the Australian Securities Exchange during the period of five trading days commencing on 23 May 2019.
Shares are expected to be issued to participants on 14 June 2019.
Yours sincerely
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
Cameron Wilson
Company Secretary
Investor Relations contact:
Stuart Gale
-
investorrelations@fmgl.com.au
-
+61 437 900 175
|
Fortescue Metals Group Limited
|
PO Box 6915
|
ABN 57 002 594 872
|
East Perth, Western Australia
|
Level 2, 87 Adelaide Terrace
|
P +61 8 6218 8888
|
East Perth, Western Australia 6004
|
E fmgl@fmgl.com.au
