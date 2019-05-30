Fortescue Metals : DRP Price Allocation

30 May 2019

The Companies Officer

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Dear Sir or Madam

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN ALLOCATION PRICE

On 14 May 2019, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX: FMG, Fortescue) announced a fully franked special dividend of A$0.60 per share with a Record Date of 23 May 2019, payable on 14 June 2019.

The allocation price for shares to be issued to participants in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the Plan) for the dividend is $8.3798.

The allocation price has been calculated in accordance with the Plan rules as the average of the daily volume weighted average market price of all Fortescue shares, traded on the Australian Securities Exchange during the period of five trading days commencing on 23 May 2019.

Shares are expected to be issued to participants on 14 June 2019.

Yours sincerely

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

Cameron Wilson

Company Secretary

Investor Relations contact:

Stuart Gale

investorrelations@fmgl.com.au

+61 437 900 175