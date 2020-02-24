Fortescue Metals : Director Resignation Sharon Warburton

25 February 2020

The Companies Officer

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Dear Madam or Sir

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR: SHARON WARBURTON

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG, Fortescue) advises that Sharon Warburton has resigned as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 31 March 2020.

In announcing Ms Warburton's resignation, Fortescue's Chairman, Dr Andrew Forrest, thanked Sharon for her contribution to Fortescue.

"I am grateful to Sharon. In her first of such major non-executive roles, Sharon served through a high growth and challenging period, showing immense maturity and learning. Sharon grew to be Chair of the Remuneration and People Committee and to Board Co-Deputy Chair. I believe Sharon will bring credit to any board she now joins."

Ms Warburton was first appointed to the Board as a Non-Executive Director in November 2013 and has held the position of Co-Deputy Chair since July 2017. She has chaired the Remuneration and People Committee since February 2014 and was a member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee, Nomination Committee and the Finance Committee.

Yours sincerely

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

Cameron Wilson

Company Secretary

