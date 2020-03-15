Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Fortescue Metals Group Limited    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fortescue Metals : Diversity at Fortescue recognised at WA's peak business awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 08:27pm EDT

Mar 16, 2020

Fortescue Metals Group's (Fortescue) industry-leading diversity initiatives have been celebrated at the 2019/20 AIM WA Pinnacle Awards, which acknowledges the best in business leadership across Western Australia. Fortescue won the Workplace Diversity Excellence Award, in recognition of the Company's approach to fostering a diverse workplace.

Fortescue Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines said, 'As a proud West Australian company, it is an honour for Fortescue to be acknowledged by the business community for our leadership in in workplace diversity.

'Diversity is not just the right thing to do, it is the smart thing to do. Fortescue's success is proof of what can be achieved when you have a supportive workplace that truly embraces diversity and team members who are empowered to reach their full potential

'As a leader in the resources sector, we want to ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to enjoy a career in the mining sector and to experience the difference it can make in their lives and the lives of their families,' Ms Gaines said.

Accepting the award on behalf of Fortescue last night, Director Fortescue People Linda O'Farrell said the Company's culture and values has been key to driving diversity across the business.

'Our people are our greatest asset and this award is testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Fortescue family continuing to drive our unique culture and build an inclusive and safe workplace,' Ms O'Farrell said.

'We are especially proud to be one of Australia's biggest employers of Aboriginal people and through our pioneering training, employment and business development programs are helping to drive generational change and sustainable futures for Aboriginal communities.'

As part of the award, Fortescue chose to donate $20,000 worth of training from AIM WA to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Western Australia.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 00:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
08:27pFORTESCUE METALS : Diversity at Fortescue recognised at WA's peak business award..
PU
03/11FORTESCUE METALS : contracting partners launch new traineeship for Aboriginal Au..
PU
03/10FORTESCUE METALS : Business can lead on the challenges in energy
PU
03/09FORTESCUE METALS : recognised at Chamber of Minerals and Energy Women in Resourc..
PU
03/06FORTESCUE METALS : commemorates International Women's Day with donation to suppo..
PU
03/06FORTESCUE METALS : Morgans rates FMG as Reduce
AQ
03/05Activist investors tighten screws on Rio Tinto's emissions plan
RE
03/04FORTESCUE METALS : Coronavirus (COVID-19) update
PU
03/02FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/27FORTESCUE METALS : grants available for Pilbara organisations
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 942 M
EBIT 2020 6 198 M
Net income 2020 4 222 M
Debt 2020 1 495 M
Yield 2020 15,0%
P/E ratio 2020 4,44x
P/E ratio 2021 7,10x
EV / Sales2020 1,71x
EV / Sales2021 2,20x
Capitalization 18 879 M
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 6,29  $
Last Close Price 6,13  $
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-17.77%18 840
VALE S.A.-23.56%45 935
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-8.38%4 618
NMDC LIMITED8.29%3 134
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.4.89%1 199
FERREXPO PLC-32.65%779
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group