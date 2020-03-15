Fortescue Metals : Diversity at Fortescue recognised at WA's peak business awards

Mar 16, 2020

Fortescue Metals Group's (Fortescue) industry-leading diversity initiatives have been celebrated at the 2019/20 AIM WA Pinnacle Awards, which acknowledges the best in business leadership across Western Australia. Fortescue won the Workplace Diversity Excellence Award, in recognition of the Company's approach to fostering a diverse workplace.

Fortescue Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines said, 'As a proud West Australian company, it is an honour for Fortescue to be acknowledged by the business community for our leadership in in workplace diversity.

'Diversity is not just the right thing to do, it is the smart thing to do. Fortescue's success is proof of what can be achieved when you have a supportive workplace that truly embraces diversity and team members who are empowered to reach their full potential

'As a leader in the resources sector, we want to ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to enjoy a career in the mining sector and to experience the difference it can make in their lives and the lives of their families,' Ms Gaines said.

Accepting the award on behalf of Fortescue last night, Director Fortescue People Linda O'Farrell said the Company's culture and values has been key to driving diversity across the business.

'Our people are our greatest asset and this award is testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Fortescue family continuing to drive our unique culture and build an inclusive and safe workplace,' Ms O'Farrell said.

'We are especially proud to be one of Australia's biggest employers of Aboriginal people and through our pioneering training, employment and business development programs are helping to drive generational change and sustainable futures for Aboriginal communities.'

As part of the award, Fortescue chose to donate $20,000 worth of training from AIM WA to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Western Australia.