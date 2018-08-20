Log in
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED (FMG)
End-of-day quote  - 08/17
4.21 AUD   -1.17%
01:06aFORTESCUE METAL : Media Release - FY18 Results
PU
01:06aFORTESCUE METAL : Dividend/Distribution - FMG
PU
08/19FORTESCUE METAL : Profit Slumps, Dividend Slashed
DJ
Fortescue Metals : Dividend/Distribution - FMG

08/20/2018 | 01:06am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LTD

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

FMG - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday August 20, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.12000000

Ex Date

Friday August 31, 2018

Record Date

Monday September 3, 2018

Payment Date

Tuesday October 2, 2018

DRP election date

Tuesday September 4, 2018 19:00:00

Additional Information

Final dividend for the financial year ending 30 June, 2018.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LTD

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code

FMG

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Monday August 20, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

FMG

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday September 3, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday August 31, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Tuesday October 2, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.12000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.12000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.12000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Tuesday September 4, 2018 19:00:00

4A.3 DRP discount rate 0.0000 %

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

End Date

Wednesday September 5, 2018

Tuesday September 18, 2018

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

The allocation of price for shares under the Plan will be calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average market price of all Fortescue shares traded on the Australian Securities Exchange during the period of ten trading days commencing on the second day after the record date of the applicable dividend.

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD

Tuesday October 2, 2018

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

No

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

No

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules http://fmgl.com.au

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Final dividend for the financial year ending 30 June, 2018.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2018 23:05:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 939 M
EBIT 2018 1 927 M
Net income 2018 1 080 M
Debt 2018 3 032 M
Yield 2018 6,20%
P/E ratio 2018 8,98
P/E ratio 2019 9,68
EV / Sales 2018 1,81x
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
Capitalization 9 516 M
