Fortescue Metals : Dividend Reinvestment Plan

19 September 2018
The Companies Officer
Australian Securities Exchange Ltd Level 40, Central Park
152-158 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000
Dear Madam or Sir
DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN ALLOCATION PRICE
On 20 August 2018, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX: FMG, Fortescue) announced a 2018 final dividend of A$0.12 per share with a Record Date of 3 September 2018, payable on 2 October 2018.
The allocation price for shares to be issued to participants in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the Plan) for the 2018 final dividend is $3.6285.
The allocation price has been calculated in accordance with the Plan rules as the average of the daily volume weighted average market price of all Fortescue shares, traded on the Australian Securities Exchange during the period of ten trading days commencing on the second trading day after the Record Date.
Shares are expected to be issued to participants on 2 October 2018.
Yours sincerely
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
Cameron Wilson
Company Secretary
