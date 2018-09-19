Log in
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED (FMG)

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED (FMG)
Fortescue Metals : Dividend Reinvestment Plan

09/19/2018 | 03:23am CEST

19 September 2018

The Companies Officer

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

Dear Madam or Sir

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN ALLOCATION PRICE

On 20 August 2018, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX: FMG, Fortescue) announced a 2018 final dividend of A$0.12 per share with a Record Date of 3 September 2018, payable on 2 October 2018.

The allocation price for shares to be issued to participants in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the Plan) for the 2018 final dividend is $3.6285.

The allocation price has been calculated in accordance with the Plan rules as the average of the daily volume weighted average market price of all Fortescue shares, traded on the Australian Securities Exchange during the period of ten trading days commencing on the second trading day after the Record Date.

Shares are expected to be issued to participants on 2 October 2018.

Yours sincerely

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

Cameron Wilson

Company Secretary

Media contact: Michael Vaughan Fivemark Partners

Investor Relations contact:

Stuart Gale

E: mediarelations@fmgl.com.au M: +61 422 602 720

E: investorrelations@fmgl.com.au

Fortescue Metals Group Limited ABN 57 002 594 872

PO Box 6915

Level 2, 87 Adelaide Terrace

East Perth, Western Australia P +61 8 6218 8888

East Perth, Western Australia 6004

E fmgl@fmgl.com.au

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 01:22:01 UTC
