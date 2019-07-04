Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Fortescue Metals Group Limited    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fortescue Metals : Eliwana development supports WA owned and Aboriginal businesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 11:38pm EDT

Jul 5, 2019

Fortescue Metals Group (Fortescue) is pleased to announce that contracts to the value of A$330 million to date have been awarded to more than 250 Australian business entities as part of the Eliwana Mine and Rail development, of which 80 per cent are Western Australian owned businesses. As further approvals are progressed, it is expected over A$500million in additional contracts will be awarded by the end of 2019.

Significantly, the structural steel fabrication of the overland conveyor, stockyard and train loadout facility, and rail bridge girders will occur within Western Australia. Further steel fabrication work is anticipated to be awarded to local businesses in the coming months.

At an official event celebrating the turning of the first sod of the Eliwana Mine and Rail project, Fortescue's Chief Executive Officer, Elizabeth Gaines, also announced the award of a joint venture contract between the Puuti Kunti Kuruma Pinikura (PKKP) Enterprises Pty Ltd and Action Industrial Catering for the catering, administration and general village services at the Eliwana fly camp.

This follows the early mine earthworks contract to Jilpanti Enterprises, a 100 per cent Aboriginal-owned business, as part of a joint venture with Cross Verwijmeren. Fortescue is also working with Muntulgura Guruma Pty Ltd, a 100 per cent Aboriginal owned company, to carry out the access and enabling earthworks to support the Eliwana Rail development.

Ms Gaines said, 'Fortescue was built on the vision that by first and foremost creating a strong business, we could create economic opportunities and contribute to thriving local communities.

'This vision is at the heart of the Eliwana development, a US$1.275 billion project which has already generated business and jobs for West Australians. Eliwana will create up to 1,900 jobs during construction and 500 full-time site positions once operational.

'The business opportunities are also substantial. We're proud to be working with local businesses on the steel fabrication of key pieces of infrastructure and we are committed to supporting Aboriginal and WA businesses, as we have always done,' Ms Gaines said.

Fortescue's industry leading Aboriginal procurement initiative, Billion Opportunities, recently reached A$2.3 billion in contracts awarded to Aboriginal businesses and joint ventures since the program began in 2011.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 03:37:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
07/04FORTESCUE METALS : Official sod turning of US$1.275bn Eliwana Mine and Rail Proj..
PU
07/04FORTESCUE METALS : Eliwana development supports WA owned and Aboriginal business..
PU
07/04FORTESCUE METALS : WA Mining Club presentation July 2019
PU
07/04FORTESCUE METALS : WA Mining Club presentation
PU
06/27FORTESCUE METALS : awards contracts to Aboriginal businesses
AQ
06/27FORTESCUE METALS : BHP awards Central Systems Mount Newman iron ore contract
AQ
06/27FORTESCUE METALS : awards $179m of contracts to Aboriginal businesses
AQ
06/27FORTESCUE METALS : celebrates fleet of tugs in Port Hedland - Official opening o..
PU
06/26FORTESCUE METALS : Celebrates Fleet of Tugs in Port Hedland
PU
06/25FORTESCUE METALS : awards A$179 million in contracts to Aboriginal businesses
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 126 M
EBIT 2019 3 941 M
Net income 2019 2 576 M
Debt 2019 2 629 M
Yield 2019 10,5%
P/E ratio 2019 7,87x
P/E ratio 2020 6,30x
EV / Sales2019 2,47x
EV / Sales2020 2,19x
Capitalization 19 890 M
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5,66  $
Last Close Price 6,46  $
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target -12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED124.34%20 346
VALE0.57%68 227
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.86.06%11 783
NMDC LTD22.20%5 265
FERREXPO PLC39.38%2 049
XUANHUA CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 817
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About