FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED FMG AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/20
9.31 AUD   +0.22%
01:05aFORTESCUE METALS : Empower your Career Summit showcases mining to women
PU
11/18MATERIAL MATTERS : Iron Ore, Base Metals & Coal
AQ
11/15FORTESCUE METALS : High Court Appeal
PU
News 
News

Fortescue Metals : Empower your Career Summit showcases mining to women

0
11/20/2019 | 01:05am EST

Nov 20, 2019

Fortescue Metals Group (Fortescue) hosted the inaugural Empower your Career Summit to showcase female careers in mining. Attended by over 450 women and held at the Fortescue Centre, Perth, the event bought together 14 contractors and suppliers, together with representatives from across Fortescue to talk about the range of employment opportunities offered by the mining industry.

Speaking at the Summit, Fortescue Chief Executive Officer, Elizabeth Gaines, said 'Mining is an exciting, fascinating, cutting edge industry and we are determined to ensure that as many people as possible, including women, have an opportunity to be a part of it.

'For a company to be the best it can be, it needs to harness the very best ideas across every part of its business. At Fortescue, we are very proud of the diversity of our workforce which has been fundamental to our success.

'This year, our female employment rate reached 19 per cent, with 26 per cent of senior management positions held by women as at 30 June 2019. We want our female employment rate to continue to grow and we remain focussed on implementing initiatives such as child care and flexible work arrangements that help families balance work and family responsibilities, while having a rewarding career,' Ms Gaines said.

Group Manager Fortescue People, Linda O'Farrell, said the idea for the Empower your Career Summit came from the regular contractor diversity forums hosted by Fortescue.

'Fortescue has hosted four contractor forums over the last two years and they have provided an important opportunity to share learnings and best practice to increase diversity in the mining industry.

'I would like to thank all of our contractor partners for participating in the Summit and for their commitment to supporting women in mining,' Ms O'Farrell said.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 06:04:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 676 M
EBIT 2020 5 905 M
Net income 2020 3 903 M
Debt 2020 1 740 M
Yield 2020 12,6%
P/E ratio 2020 4,99x
P/E ratio 2021 8,04x
EV / Sales2020 1,82x
EV / Sales2021 2,37x
Capitalization 19 513 M
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 5,73  $
Last Close Price 6,34  $
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target -9,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED116.23%19 520
VALE S.A.-7.78%58 269
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED37.05%8 146
NMDC LTD2.24%4 266
XUANHUA CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 318
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION-4.04%1 138
