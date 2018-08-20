Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Fortescue Metals Group Limited    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED (FMG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fortescue Metals : FY18 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 04:11am CEST

Aug 20, 2018

Fortescue Metals Group (Fortescue) has released its FY18 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, outlining the Company's key initiatives of setting high standards, creating positive social change and safeguarding the environment.

Highlights of the report include:

  • Safety remains Fortescue's number one priority. The Company reported a Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) of 3.7, an increase on the previous year.
    The Significant Incident Frequency Rate (SIFR) per million hours reduced from 4.3 in FY17 to 3.3, a 23 per cent reduction
  • Contributions to the economy including total FY18 tax payments of A$1.2 billion
  • Continued commitment to diversity with an increase in the female employment rate to 17.4 per cent and the expanded operation of the Fortescue Family Room now available 24/7
  • Protecting the environment through a 13.5 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity across operations since FY15 and the recycling of 86 per cent of generated waste
  • Empowering Aboriginal communities through the Billion Opportunities Program which has awarded over A$2bn in contracts and sub-contracts with Aboriginal businesses and joint ventures since 2011
  • Creating opportunities for Aboriginal Australians by directly employing 810 Aboriginal people, representing 14.1 per cent of Fortescue's total workforce and 16.7 per cent of employees at Pilbara operational sites.

Chief Executive Officer, Elizabeth Gaines said, 'We are committed to ensuring communities benefit from our growth and development and recognise that, in order to achieve our vision of being the safest, lowest cost, most profitable mining company, this belief must be embedded within all aspects of our business.'

'Empowerment is at the heart of Fortescue's approach to working with communities - as is an absolute determination to achieve practical outcomes. We are proud to work with our Native Title partners to provide training, employment and businesses development opportunities and we are committed to implementing workable measures to support women in the workplace, including job share opportunities and the Fortescue Family Room,' Ms Gaines said.

Acknowledging the growing stakeholder interest in business action on climate change, Fortescue expanded its Climate Change disclosure to align with the recent recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), established by the G20 Financial Stability Board.

Fortescue also released its inaugural Modern Slavery Voluntary Statement 2018, as part of the Company's ongoing commitment to protecting and promoting human rights and its zero tolerance for modern slavery in its supply chain.

Fortescue's CSR Report and Modern Slavery Voluntary Statement are available on its website.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 02:10:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
04:11aFORTESCUE METALS : FY18 Corporate Social Responsibility Report
PU
02:27aFORTESCUE METALS : Profit Slumps, Dividend Slashed -- Update
DJ
01:06aFORTESCUE METALS : Media Release - FY18 Results
PU
01:06aFORTESCUE METALS : Dividend/Distribution - FMG
PU
08/19FORTESCUE METALS : Profit Slumps, Dividend Slashed
DJ
08/15FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : annual earnings release
08/06FORTESCUE METALS : releases Modern Slavery Voluntary Statement 2018
PU
07/30FORTESCUE METALS : Capex Plans To Feature For Fortescue Metals
AQ
07/26FORTESCUE METALS : CEO for a Day at the forefront of innovation
PU
07/26FORTESCUE METALS : June 2018 Quarterly Production Report
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06Fortescue cuts Atlas Iron stake to 11.37% 
07/13China's June iron ore imports tumble on pollution curbs, rising stockpiles 
06/18Comparison Of The 2nd Tier Of Major Miners (11 To 20) 
06/07BHP, Rio Tinto upgraded at JPM on strong price outlook for iron ore, coal 
05/31Would Wider-Than-Expected Discount To Benchmark Price Make Fortescue More Com.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 939 M
EBIT 2018 1 927 M
Net income 2018 1 080 M
Debt 2018 3 032 M
Yield 2018 6,20%
P/E ratio 2018 8,98
P/E ratio 2019 9,68
EV / Sales 2018 1,81x
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
Capitalization 9 516 M
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3,75 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-13.73%9 516
VALE28.46%68 644
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.-30.26%5 832
NMDC LTD-24.35%4 739
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION-9.63%1 204
FERREXPO PLC-47.07%1 161
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.