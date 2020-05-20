Fortescue Metals : Goldman Sachs Presentation

The purpose of this presentation is to provide general information about Fortescue Metals Group Ltd ("Fortescue"). It is not recommended that any person makes any investment decision in relation to Fortescue based on this presentation. This presentation contains certain statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements". Such statements are only predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual values, results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in any forward- looking statements.
No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Fortescue that the material contained in this presentation will be achieved or prove to be correct. Except for statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of Fortescue, its officers, employees and advisers expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in this presentation and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this presentation or any error or omission therefrom.
Fortescue accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in this presentation or any other information made available to a person nor any obligation to furnish the person with any further information.
Additional Information
This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report at 30 June 2019 together with any announcements made by Fortescue in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations arising under the Corporations Act 2001 and ASX Listing Rules.
Any references to reserve and resources estimations should be read in conjunction with Fortescue's Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources statements released to the Australian Securities Exchange on 2 April 2019 for its Magnetite projects and on 23 August 2019 for its Haematite projects. Fortescue confirms in the subsequent public report that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcement and, in the case of estimates of mineral resources or ore reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
All amounts within this presentation are stated in United States Dollars consistent with the functional currency of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, unless otherwise stated. Tables contained within this presentation may contain immaterial rounding differences.
A world class company
>1.3 billion tonnes
170 - 175mtpa
Wholly owned,
fully integrated
Shipped
Shipping rate
supply chain
Core supplier
Industry leading
to China
cost position
COVID-19 response
Prioritise the health of our people, maintain jobs, sustain our business and protect our communities
Temporary extension of operational roster
Temperature testing and health screening
Village licensed areas closed
Additional bus and air charter services
Flexible working arrangements, non-essential site and office teams
1,300 care packages to Aboriginal communities
Safety and unique culture
2.5TRIFR
Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate on a 12 month rolling basis
11%
Improvement compared to 30 June 2019
Reducing fatality risk profile
March quarter 2020 highlights
TRIFR 2.5
11% improvement from 2.8 in FY19
42.3mt shipped
10% higher than Q3 FY19
Growth projects
Key milestones achieved
US$73/dmt
Average price received 82% of 62% Fe Index
US$13.27/wmt
C1 costs 2% lower than Q3 FY19
US$0.1billion
Net cash
Integrated mine to market infrastructure
Robust demand in China
China's steel production increased 1.3% YoY in four months to 30 April 2020
Fortescue is a core supplier of iron ore to China
China's steel production increased to 319mt in 4M CY20
Steel inventories drawn down as economic activity recovers
China's Crude Steel Production (mt)
90
85
80
75
70
65
60
Jan-18
Mar-18
May-18
Jul-18
Sep-18
Nov-18
Source: NBS
2018
2019
2020
Enhanced product mix delivers value
Realising the benefits of West
Pilbara Fines
Fortescue's product mix %
9 months to March 2019
9 months to March 2020
4
10
8
8
33
38
45
7
42
4
West Pilbara Fines
Kings Fines
Fortescue Blend
West Pilbara Fines
Kings Fines
Fortescue Blend
Fortescue Lump
Super Special Fines
Fortescue Lump
Super Special Fines
Iron ore prices resilient
Sustained demand and supply disruptions support the iron ore market
Strong demand for Fortescue's products
Realisation of 84% of the Platts 62% Index, 9M to 31 March 2020
Draw down of iron ore stocks at Chinese ports
Iron Ore Prices (CFR China), US$/dmt
140
120
100
80
60
40
20
Jan-16Jul-16Jan-17Jul-17Jan-18Jul-18
Jan-19Jul-19Jan-20
SSF (Portside)
FB (Portside)
Platts 62% IODEX
Platts 65% IODEX
Source: Platts
Price and margins
Strong underlying EBITDA margins through all market cycles
US$/dmt
100
80
60
40
20
17
24
33
27
24
17
21
57
53
0
1H16
2H16
1H17
2H17
1H18
2H18
1H19
2H19
1H20
Underlying EBITDA margin
Avg Underlying EBITDA
62 Platts CFR Index
Fortescue realised price
Avg Fortescue realised price
Capital allocation
As at 31 December 2019, Fortescue has generated NPAT of US$17bn and allocated US$9bn of capital to debt repayment and US$6bn to dividends1
Capital allocation to debt and dividends
Cumulative Allocation of NPAT: FY05-HY20
US$m 4000
3000
2000
1000
0
US$m 18,000
13,000
8,000
3,000
FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 HY20
(2,000)
Net debt repayment
Dividends
Share buy back
1 Excludes US$1.6bn dividend paid 6 April 2020
Net debt repayments
Dividends
NPAT
Credit metrics
Target investment and credit metrics
Gearing %
Target 30 - 40 % (Gross debt)
69%
56%
45%
31%
62%
29%
27%
24%
49%
38%
24%
21%
16%
5%
FY12
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
1H20
Net gearing
Gross gearing
Debt to EBITDA (x)
Target 1-2x (Gross debt)
3.8
2.1
0.9
1.2
0.1
2.9
1.6
0.7
0.6
1.0
0.5
0.3
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
1H20
Net debt to EBITDA
Gross debt to EBITDA
Debt maturities profile (US$m)
(excluding leases)
750750
600600
500
-
CY20
CY21
CY22
CY23
CY24
CY25
CY26
CY27
Syndicated Term
Loan
Senior Unsecured Notes
Investing in growth
Eliwana Mine and Rail (US$m)
550-650
500-600
FY20
FY21
FY22
Iron Bridge Magnetite (US$m)
1,200-1,300
400-500
300-400
FY20
FY21
FY22
Pilbara Energy Connect (US$m)
350-400
250-300
50
FY20
FY21
FY22
Eliwana project
US$1.275 billion capital investment,
Progressing on schedule and budget
Stage 1 earthworks
First steel erection
on 143km railway completed
of 30mtpa dry OPF
Aerodrome and village
Construction peak
completed, first charter June 2020
mid-2020
Iron Bridge
Magnetite Project
US$2.6 billion investment delivering enhanced returns to shareholders and JV partners
22 mpta, 67% Fe product
Detailed engineering
First ore on ship mid-2022
passed halfway mark
First blast at OPF site
Site construction
Allowing earthworks to commence
will commence second half of CY20
Energy infrastructure
US$8001 million investment providing 25-30 per cent of stationary energy requirements from solar
Pilbara Transmission project
275km of high voltage transmission lines
Large scale battery storage
Pilbara Generation project
150MW gas, 150MW solar PV
Chichester Solar Gas Hybrid
Displacing around 100 million litres of diesel at Chichester Hub
1 Fortescue US$700m PEC and Alinta Energy's Chichester Solar Gas Hybrid investment
