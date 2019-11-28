Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Fortescue Metals Group Limited    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/28
9.79 AUD   --.--%
09:38pFORTESCUE METALS : Greg Lilleyman RTS Presentation
PU
11/20FORTESCUE METALS : Empower your Career Summit showcases mining to women
PU
11/18MATERIAL MATTERS : Iron Ore, Base Metals & Coal
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fortescue Metals : Greg Lilleyman RTS Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 09:38pm EST

Building world-class mines: An integrated approach to marketing, operations and infrastructure

Greg Lilleyman, COO 28 November 2019

Forward looking statement

Important Notice

The purpose of this presentation is to provide general information about Fortescue Metals Group Limited ("Fortescue"). It is not recommended that any person makes any investment decision in relation to Fortescue based on this presentation. This presentation contains certain statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements". Such statements are only predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual values, results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in any forward- looking statements.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Fortescue that the material contained in this presentation will be achieved or prove to be correct. Except for statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of Fortescue, its officers, employees and advisers expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in this presentation and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this presentation or any error or omission therefrom.

Fortescue accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in this presentation or any other information made available to a person nor any obligation to furnish the person with any further information.

Additional Information

This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report at 30 June 2019 together with any announcements made by Fortescue in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations arising under the Corporations Act 2001.

Any references to reserve and resources estimations should be read in conjunction with Fortescue's Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources statements released to the Australian Securities Exchange on 2 April 2019 for its Magnetite projects and on 23 August 2019 for its Haematite projects. Fortescue confirms in the subsequent public report that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcement and, in the case of estimates of mineral resources or ore reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

All amounts within this presentation are stated in United States Dollars consistent with the functional currency of Fortescue Metals Group Limited, unless otherwise stated. Tables contained within this presentation may contain immaterial rounding differences.

2

A world class

company

>1.3 billion

~170mtpa

Shipped

Wholly owned,

fully integrated

Core supplier

Low cost

supply chain

to China

producer

3

Track record of embracing innovation

Approach to

Financing and

exploration

marketing

Remote

Autonomous

operations

haulage

4

Culture of innovation

People and process

Data analytics

Assets

5

Automated mining

Innovation delivering safety and productivity improvements

AHS operation

Autonomous drills

>37 million km safely travelled

8 drills in operation

AHS conversion

Relocatable conveyor

147 trucks in operation

Operating at full capacity

6

Clear strategic focus

Deliberate strategy for dynamic future growth

Core Leadership Team

Appointed in February 2018

Structure of business

Operations and marketing

Product strategy

Majority over 60% Fe

Fully integrated

Supply chain

7

Fully integrated supply chain

Supported by a culture of innovation

8

Integrated operations and marketing

Direct customer engagement

Co-location of key decision

makers enabling rapid

driving deep market insights

response to market trends

Agile product mix adjustments

Collaborative operations

and marketing to optimise

to meet customers' needs

market opportunities

9

Shipping and towage fleet

Designed to optimise efficient port infrastructure

Eight ore carriers

Towage fleet

Completed over 180 journeys

Maximise efficiencies of operations

14% of Fortescue's annual volume

Additional towage capacity

10

China port sales

Enhanced sales channel offering, supporting marketing strategy of direct customer engagement

More flexibility

Greater choice

Established in April 2019

Purchase smaller lot sizes

Trading in RMB

Sales volume

Expedited delivery

~5% of Fortescue China sales

11

Investment in growth

Unparalleled track record and capability in safely developing and operating major iron ore projects in the Pilbara

12

Eliwana project

US$1.275 billion capital investment

Progressing on schedule and budget

Infrastructure

Latest technology

143km rail; 30mtpa dry OPF

Driving low cost operation

First ore on train

West Pilbara Fines

December 2020

Increasing production and mine life

13

Ore processing facility overview

Significantly smaller footprint compared to Firetail

Fortescue integrated design team

30mtpa dry processing

Low height structure designed

to support onsite construction

Optimised, highly efficient design

Low capital intensity

Firetail

Eliwana

Modular plant design

14

Iron Bridge

Magnetite Project

Integrated mine to port solution

US$2.6 billion

22 mtpa

Investment delivering value

First ore scheduled mid-2022

67% Fe

Low capital

Low impurity premium product

intensity and operating cost

15

Innovative process and design

US$0.5 billion invested in Stage 1 to reduce process technical risk

Stage 1 pilot plant

OPF process flow

Rigorous process validation

Dry grinding and crushing circuit

Magnetite recovery

Energy efficient

Efficiently handle by-product

Industry leading, proven design

16

Diverse product offering

Aligned with customer requirements

Competitively positioned across all key segments

Flexibility to optimise product mix to meet customer requirements

Highest grade Australian product

with global scale in magnetite

17

Delivering on our strategy

Driven by innovation, our culture and values

Supply chain

Fully integrated from pit to port

Optimise value

Integrated operations and marketing

Product strategy

Majority over 60% Fe

18

19

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 02:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
09:38pFORTESCUE METALS : Greg Lilleyman RTS Presentation
PU
11/20FORTESCUE METALS : Empower your Career Summit showcases mining to women
PU
11/18MATERIAL MATTERS : Iron Ore, Base Metals & Coal
AQ
11/15FORTESCUE METALS : High Court Appeal
PU
11/14China-backed consortium wins $14 bln Guinea iron ore deal, pipping Australia'..
RE
11/11FORTESCUE METALS : partners with Mentor Walks to help women take the next step i..
PU
10/31FORTESCUE METALS : supports local content in Pilbara with new contract
PU
10/28FORTESCUE METALS : champions leadership diversity at Annual General Meeting
PU
10/28FORTESCUE METALS : 2019 AGM Presentation
PU
10/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 668 M
EBIT 2020 5 897 M
Net income 2020 3 896 M
Debt 2020 1 731 M
Yield 2020 12,0%
P/E ratio 2020 5,23x
P/E ratio 2021 8,41x
EV / Sales2020 1,90x
EV / Sales2021 2,47x
Capitalization 20 390 M
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 5,73  $
Last Close Price 6,63  $
Spread / Highest target 6,53%
Spread / Average Target -13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED134.13%20 422
VALE S.A.-0.27%60 828
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED45.43%8 660
NMDC LTD3.88%4 373
XUANHUA CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 330
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION4.33%1 204
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group