Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Fortescue Metals Group Limited    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/19
6.35 AUD   -0.31%
06:14pFORTESCUE METALS : Half Year Financial Results (FY2019) Presentation
PU
06:14pFORTESCUE METALS : Half Year Financial Results (FY2019)
PU
06:14pFORTESCUE METALS : Half Year Financial Results (FY2019) including Appendix 4D
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fortescue Metals : Half Year Financial Results (FY2019) including Appendix 4D

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 06:14pm EST

This information should be read in conjunction with Fortescue's Financial Report for the half year ended 31 December 2018.

Name of entity

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

ABN 57 002 594 872

Results for announcement to the market

Revenue from ordinary activities

Proﬁt from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members Net proﬁt for the half year attributable to members

Dividends

Interim dividend declared for the half year ended 31 December 2018 Special dividend for the half year ended 31 December 2018

Interim dividend declared for the previous corresponding period

Ex-dividend date of interim and special dividend

Record date of interim and special dividend Payment date of interim and special dividend

US$ million

decreased 4% to

3,540

decreased 5% to

644

decreased 5% to

644

Amount

Franked amount

per security

per security

A$0.19

A$0.19

A$0.11

A$0.11

A$0.11

A$0.11

28 February 2019

1 March 2019 22 March 2019

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the Plan) which allows eligible shareholders to elect to invest dividends in ordinary shares which rank equally with the ordinary shares of the Company. The allocation of price for shares under the Plan will be calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average market price of all Fortescue shares traded on the Australian Securities Exchange during the period of ﬁve trading days commencing on 4 March 2019.

The last date for receipt of applications to participate in or to cease or vary participation in the Plan is by 5:00pm (WST) on

4 March 2019. The Directors have determined that no discount shall apply to the allocation price and the Plan will not be underwritten. Shares to be allocated under the Plan will be acquired on market and transferred to participants on

22 March 2019. A broker will be engaged to assist in this process.

A copy of the Plan Rules is available at http://www.fmgl.com.au/investors.

Net tangible asset backing

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary shares: US$3.24 (previous corresponding period: US$3.15).

Previous corresponding period

The previous corresponding period is the half year ended 31 December 2017.

Commentary on results for the period

A commentary on the results for the period is contained within the half year presentation and the ﬁnancial statements that accompany this announcement.

Inside

  • 01 Directors' report

  • 02 Financial statements

  • 03 Directors' declaration

  • 04 Independent auditor's report

  • 05 Auditor's independence declaration

  • 06 Corporate directory

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd Financial Report for the half year ended 31 December 2018

Half year at a glance

Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate

4.0

Shipments

82.7mt

03

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 23:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
06:14pFORTESCUE METALS : Half Year Financial Results (FY2019) Presentation
PU
06:14pFORTESCUE METALS : Half Year Financial Results (FY2019)
PU
06:14pFORTESCUE METALS : Half Year Financial Results (FY2019) including Appendix 4D
PU
06:06pFORTESCUE METALS : Steps Up Investor Returns Despite Profit Slip
DJ
06:04pFORTESCUE METALS : Dividend Distribution - FMG
PU
02/14ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pause From Strong Run With U.S.-China Trade Talks..
DJ
02/04ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed Amid Holiday Closures; Sony Sinks
DJ
02/02FORTESCUE METALS : prepares for iron ore sweet spot after Vale dam disaster in B..
AQ
01/30FORTESCUE METALS : 2Q Iron-Ore Shipments Rise on Year
DJ
01/30ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Finish Mixed Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Latest Trade T..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 464 M
EBIT 2019 2 222 M
Net income 2019 1 269 M
Debt 2019 2 706 M
Yield 2019 6,37%
P/E ratio 2019 10,85
P/E ratio 2020 12,06
EV / Sales 2019 2,24x
EV / Sales 2020 2,28x
Capitalization 14 002 M
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,35 $
Spread / Average Target -4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED52.03%14 002
VALE-11.45%64 020
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.37.55%8 800
NMDC LTD-4.85%4 072
FERREXPO PLC35.11%1 995
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION30.86%1 530
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.