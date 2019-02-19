Fortescue Metals : Half Year Financial Results (FY2019) including Appendix 4D

This information should be read in conjunction with Fortescue's Financial Report for the half year ended 31 December 2018.
Name of entity
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
ABN 57 002 594 872
Results for announcement to the market
Revenue from ordinary activities
Proﬁt from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members Net proﬁt for the half year attributable to members
Dividends
Interim dividend declared for the half year ended 31 December 2018 Special dividend for the half year ended 31 December 2018
Interim dividend declared for the previous corresponding period
Ex-dividend date of interim and special dividend
Record date of interim and special dividend Payment date of interim and special dividend
US$ million
|
decreased 4% to
|
3,540
|
decreased 5% to
|
644
|
decreased 5% to
|
644
|
Amount
|
Franked amount
|
per security
|
per security
|
A$0.19
|
A$0.19
|
A$0.11
|
A$0.11
|
A$0.11
|
A$0.11
28 February 2019
1 March 2019 22 March 2019
Dividend Reinvestment Plan
The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the Plan) which allows eligible shareholders to elect to invest dividends in ordinary shares which rank equally with the ordinary shares of the Company. The allocation of price for shares under the Plan will be calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average market price of all Fortescue shares traded on the Australian Securities Exchange during the period of ﬁve trading days commencing on 4 March 2019.
The last date for receipt of applications to participate in or to cease or vary participation in the Plan is by 5:00pm (WST) on
4 March 2019. The Directors have determined that no discount shall apply to the allocation price and the Plan will not be underwritten. Shares to be allocated under the Plan will be acquired on market and transferred to participants on
22 March 2019. A broker will be engaged to assist in this process.
A copy of the Plan Rules is available at http://www.fmgl.com.au/investors.
Net tangible asset backing
Net tangible asset backing per ordinary shares: US$3.24 (previous corresponding period: US$3.15).
Previous corresponding period
The previous corresponding period is the half year ended 31 December 2017.
Commentary on results for the period
A commentary on the results for the period is contained within the half year presentation and the ﬁnancial statements that accompany this announcement.
Inside
-
01 Directors' report
-
02 Financial statements
-
03 Directors' declaration
-
04 Independent auditor's report
-
05 Auditor's independence declaration
-
06 Corporate directory
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd Financial Report for the half year ended 31 December 2018
Half year at a glance
Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate
4.0