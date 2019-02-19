Fortescue Metals : Half Year Financial Results (FY2019) including Appendix 4D

This information should be read in conjunction with Fortescue's Financial Report for the half year ended 31 December 2018.

Name of entity

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

ABN 57 002 594 872

Results for announcement to the market

Revenue from ordinary activities

Proﬁt from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members Net proﬁt for the half year attributable to members

Dividends

Interim dividend declared for the half year ended 31 December 2018 Special dividend for the half year ended 31 December 2018

Interim dividend declared for the previous corresponding period

Ex-dividend date of interim and special dividend

Record date of interim and special dividend Payment date of interim and special dividend

US$ million

decreased 4% to 3,540 decreased 5% to 644 decreased 5% to 644 Amount Franked amount per security per security A$0.19 A$0.19 A$0.11 A$0.11 A$0.11 A$0.11

28 February 2019

1 March 2019 22 March 2019

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the Plan) which allows eligible shareholders to elect to invest dividends in ordinary shares which rank equally with the ordinary shares of the Company. The allocation of price for shares under the Plan will be calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average market price of all Fortescue shares traded on the Australian Securities Exchange during the period of ﬁve trading days commencing on 4 March 2019.

The last date for receipt of applications to participate in or to cease or vary participation in the Plan is by 5:00pm (WST) on

4 March 2019. The Directors have determined that no discount shall apply to the allocation price and the Plan will not be underwritten. Shares to be allocated under the Plan will be acquired on market and transferred to participants on

22 March 2019. A broker will be engaged to assist in this process.

A copy of the Plan Rules is available at http://www.fmgl.com.au/investors.

Net tangible asset backing

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary shares: US$3.24 (previous corresponding period: US$3.15).

Previous corresponding period

The previous corresponding period is the half year ended 31 December 2017.

Commentary on results for the period

A commentary on the results for the period is contained within the half year presentation and the ﬁnancial statements that accompany this announcement.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd Financial Report for the half year ended 31 December 2018

Half year at a glance

Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate 4.0

Shipments 82.7mt