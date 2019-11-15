Fortescue Metals : High Court Appeal

15 November 2019

The Companies Officer

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Dear Madam or Sir

Notice of Appeal by Fortescue Metals Group Ltd in the matter of Fortescue Metals Group v Warrie (on behalf of the Yindjibarndi People)

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) has today lodged an application for special leave to appeal the decision of the Full Federal Court in the above matter given on 18 October 2019.

Fortescue reconfirms its earlier advice that the decision of the Full Federal Court has no impact on its current or future operations or mining tenure at the Solomon Hub, and the Company does not anticipate any material financial impact to the business as a result of the decision of the Full Federal Court.

Fortescue Chief Executive Officer, Ms Elizabeth Gaines said, "We accept, and have always accepted, the Yindjibarndi people's non-exclusive native title rights and interests over the relevant area. Our application for special leave to appeal to the High Court turns on a point of law regarding the right to exclusive possession, with potential implications for a range of industries including future mining, agriculture and tourism development proposals.

"Fortescue has an established track record of working proactively with native title groups. We currently have seven agreements in operation providing native title royalties as well as heritage management, training, employment and business opportunities. These agreements provide significant economic and social benefits to the relevant communities. We remain open to negotiating a Land Access Agreement with all of the Yindjibarndi people on similar terms to the agreements Fortescue has in place with the other native title groups in the region."

Yours sincerely

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP

CAMERON WILSON

Company Secretary