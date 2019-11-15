Fortescue Metals : High Court Appeal

15 November 2019
Notice of Appeal by Fortescue Metals Group Ltd in the matter of Fortescue Metals Group v Warrie (on behalf of the Yindjibarndi People)
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) has today lodged an application for special leave to appeal the decision of the Full Federal Court in the above matter given on 18 October 2019.
Fortescue reconfirms its earlier advice that the decision of the Full Federal Court has no impact on its current or future operations or mining tenure at the Solomon Hub, and the Company does not anticipate any material financial impact to the business as a result of the decision of the Full Federal Court.
Fortescue Chief Executive Officer, Ms Elizabeth Gaines said, "We accept, and have always accepted, the Yindjibarndi people's non-exclusive native title rights and interests over the relevant area. Our application for special leave to appeal to the High Court turns on a point of law regarding the right to exclusive possession, with potential implications for a range of industries including future mining, agriculture and tourism development proposals.
"Fortescue has an established track record of working proactively with native title groups. We currently have seven agreements in operation providing native title royalties as well as heritage management, training, employment and business opportunities. These agreements provide significant economic and social benefits to the relevant communities. We remain open to negotiating a Land Access Agreement with all of the Yindjibarndi people on similar terms to the agreements Fortescue has in place with the other native title groups in the region."
BACKGROUND
Fortescue currently has comprehensive agreements in place with seven native title groups in the Pilbara which cover training and education, employment, business opportunities, heritage management and native title royalties.
Training and assistance for guaranteed jobs has been provided to over 1,600 Aboriginal people through the Company's Vocational Training and Education Centres.
Since its commencement in 2011, Fortescue's Billion Opportunities program has awarded over 284 contracts and subcontracts worth more than A$2.3 billion to Aboriginal businesses.
At 30 June 2019, Fortescue directly employed 779 Aboriginal people, representing 12.1 per cent of its total Australian based workforce. 15.1 per cent of employees at Fortescue's Pilbara sites are Aboriginal.
Fortescue works constructively with Aboriginal people to manage and protect over 5000 Aboriginal heritage places across the Company's operations.
