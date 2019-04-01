Log in
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
Fortescue Metals : Iron Bridge Magnetite Reserves and Resources Update

04/01/2019 | 06:52pm EDT

2 April 2019

The Companies Officer

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Dear Madam or Sir

Iron Bridge Magnetite Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Update: Operating Properties

Fortescue Metal Group (ASX:FMG, Fortescue) presents an update to the Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources statement for its Magnetite properties at 2 April 2019.

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources are reported in accordance with the Australian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, December 2012 (the JORC Code) as required by the Australian Securities Exchange. This is an update to Fortescue's annual summary and should be read in conjunction with the supporting technical information (Hematite Ore Reserve and Mineral Resources Report and Magnetite Ore Reserve and Mineral Resources Report) released by Fortescue on 17 August 2018.

Magnetite Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource - Operating Properties

Reporting

2 April 2019

30 June 2018

Basis

Million tonnes

Fe%

Million tonnes

Fe%

Ore Reserves

(Dry

In-Situ

tonnes

prior to

716

67.0

705

67.2

processing

and

product

grades)

Mineral Resources

(Dry

In-Situ

tonnes and

5,448

30.4

7,892

30.3

grades)

Fortescue's Chief Executive Officer, Ms Elizabeth Gaines said "This update supports the development of Stage 2 of our Iron Bridge Magnetite Project announced today which holds Australia's largest JORC compliant magnetite resource."

Yours sincerely

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

Cameron Wilson

Company Secretary

Fortescue Metals Group Limited

PO Box 6915

ABN 57 002 594 872

East Perth, Western Australia

Level 2, 87 Adelaide Terrace

P +61 8 6218 8888

East Perth, Western Australia 6004

E fmgl@fmgl.com.au

Iron Bridge

Magnetite

Project Mineral

Resources

Reporting

as at 2 April 2019

Together we are Fortescue

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd ABN 57 002 594 872

Magnetite Mineral Resources

An updated Magnetite Mineral Resource estimate has been produced for the Iron Bridge Magnetite Project, incorporating the North Star, Eastern Limb, Glacier Valley and West Star deposits.

The operation is a Joint Venture between Fortescue Magnetite Pty Ltd (69%) and Formosa Steel IB (31%); it covers granted mining leases M45/1226 (North Star) and M45/1244 (Glacier Valley) and pending mining leases M45/1261 (Glacier Valley) and M45/1262 (North Star).

The Mineral Resource Estimate is reported in compliance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (The JORC Code). Only Mineral Resources are being reported, including material in the Measured, Indicated and Inferred Categories.

Project location

Figure 1 Project location and projected infrastructure

The project area is located approximately 145 km south of the town of Port Hedland in the Pilbara region of Western Australia (Figure 1), where Fortescue's port facility is located. The project is also located within 25 km of the existing Fortescue rail line.

Access to the project region is via the Great Northern Highway sealed road southerly

from Port Hedland, and then via well maintained gravel roads to the Project area.

A Pre-Feasibility study has been completed aimed at developing the magnetite project by mining and processing at site, and then pumping fine grained concentrate to Port Hedland for drying and shipping through the Fortescue port facilities. An initial

(Stage 1) processing facility has been constructed and successfully operated to trial innovative processing solutions which reduce operational costs. Over 1 million tonnes of oxide and magnetite ore was processed during 2015 to 2016.

Iron Bridge Magnetite Project Mineral Resources Reporting

Regional Geology

The Iron Bridge Magnetite Project is situated within the East Pilbara Terrane of the Pilbara Craton. Volcanic and volcanoclastic rocks of the Pilbara Super Group have been intruded by Archaean felsic granitoids, forming dome and keel type structures. Regional greenschist facies metamorphism and transpressional deformation have formed sub-vertical tight to isoclinal folds

parallel to the granitoid contacts. Regional deformation is characterised by strike slip and reverse faulting.

The lease area includes two major volcano- sedimentary formations, the Sulphur Springs and younger Soanesville Group (Figure 2). Sulphur Springs is a 2,500 m

to 3,000 m steeply dipping sequence of ultramafic to mafic volcanics which are

overlain by Pincunah deep marine BIF. The Soanesville Group is characterised by terrigenous clastic sediments.

Group

Unit

Lithology

Stratigraphic Position

Soanesville Group

Paddy Market Formation

Shale and BIF

Youngest

Corboy Formation

Siliciclastic conglomerate and

sandstones

Cardinal Formation

Predominantly shale

Sulphur Springs Group

Pincunah Member

Magnetic BIF

Kangaroo Caves Formation

Basalt-andesite volcanics and

associated volcanoclastics

Kunagunarinna Formation

High-Mg basalt and komatiitic

basalt

Leilira Formation

Siliciclastic sandstones

Eldest

Figure 2 Stratigraphy of Iron Bridge Project Area

3

Figure 3 Deposit location and tenements

Iron Bridge Magnetite Project Mineral Resources Reporting

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 22:51:09 UTC
