Fortescue Metals : Iron Bridge Magnetite Reserves and Resources Update

2 April 2019
The Companies Officer
Australian Securities Exchange Ltd
Level 40, Central Park
152-158 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
Dear Madam or Sir
Iron Bridge Magnetite Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Update: Operating Properties
Fortescue Metal Group (ASX:FMG, Fortescue) presents an update to the Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources statement for its Magnetite properties at 2 April 2019.
Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources are reported in accordance with the Australian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, December 2012 (the JORC Code) as required by the Australian Securities Exchange. This is an update to Fortescue's annual summary and should be read in conjunction with the supporting technical information (Hematite Ore Reserve and Mineral Resources Report and Magnetite Ore Reserve and Mineral Resources Report) released by Fortescue on 17 August 2018.
Magnetite Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource - Operating Properties
|
|
|
Reporting
|
|
|
|
2 April 2019
|
|
|
30 June 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basis
|
|
|
|
Million tonnes
|
|
Fe%
|
|
Million tonnes
|
Fe%
|
|
Ore Reserves
|
|
(Dry
|
In-Situ
|
tonnes
|
prior to
|
716
|
|
67.0
|
705
|
67.2
|
|
|
|
processing
|
and
|
product
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
grades)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mineral Resources
|
|
(Dry
|
In-Situ
|
tonnes and
|
5,448
|
|
30.4
|
7,892
|
30.3
|
|
|
|
grades)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fortescue's Chief Executive Officer, Ms Elizabeth Gaines said "This update supports the development of Stage 2 of our Iron Bridge Magnetite Project announced today which holds Australia's largest JORC compliant magnetite resource."
Yours sincerely
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
Cameron Wilson
Company Secretary
Iron Bridge
Magnetite
Project Mineral
Resources
Reporting
as at 2 April 2019
Together we are Fortescue
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd ABN 57 002 594 872
Magnetite Mineral Resources
An updated Magnetite Mineral Resource estimate has been produced for the Iron Bridge Magnetite Project, incorporating the North Star, Eastern Limb, Glacier Valley and West Star deposits.
The operation is a Joint Venture between Fortescue Magnetite Pty Ltd (69%) and Formosa Steel IB (31%); it covers granted mining leases M45/1226 (North Star) and M45/1244 (Glacier Valley) and pending mining leases M45/1261 (Glacier Valley) and M45/1262 (North Star).
The Mineral Resource Estimate is reported in compliance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (The JORC Code). Only Mineral Resources are being reported, including material in the Measured, Indicated and Inferred Categories.
Project location
Figure 1 Project location and projected infrastructure
The project area is located approximately 145 km south of the town of Port Hedland in the Pilbara region of Western Australia (Figure 1), where Fortescue's port facility is located. The project is also located within 25 km of the existing Fortescue rail line.
Access to the project region is via the Great Northern Highway sealed road southerly
from Port Hedland, and then via well maintained gravel roads to the Project area.
A Pre-Feasibility study has been completed aimed at developing the magnetite project by mining and processing at site, and then pumping fine grained concentrate to Port Hedland for drying and shipping through the Fortescue port facilities. An initial
(Stage 1) processing facility has been constructed and successfully operated to trial innovative processing solutions which reduce operational costs. Over 1 million tonnes of oxide and magnetite ore was processed during 2015 to 2016.
Iron Bridge Magnetite Project Mineral Resources Reporting
Regional Geology
The Iron Bridge Magnetite Project is situated within the East Pilbara Terrane of the Pilbara Craton. Volcanic and volcanoclastic rocks of the Pilbara Super Group have been intruded by Archaean felsic granitoids, forming dome and keel type structures. Regional greenschist facies metamorphism and transpressional deformation have formed sub-vertical tight to isoclinal folds
parallel to the granitoid contacts. Regional deformation is characterised by strike slip and reverse faulting.
The lease area includes two major volcano- sedimentary formations, the Sulphur Springs and younger Soanesville Group (Figure 2). Sulphur Springs is a 2,500 m
to 3,000 m steeply dipping sequence of ultramafic to mafic volcanics which are
overlain by Pincunah deep marine BIF. The Soanesville Group is characterised by terrigenous clastic sediments.
|
Group
|
Unit
|
Lithology
|
Stratigraphic Position
|
Soanesville Group
|
Paddy Market Formation
|
Shale and BIF
|
Youngest
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corboy Formation
|
Siliciclastic conglomerate and
|
|
|
|
sandstones
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cardinal Formation
|
Predominantly shale
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sulphur Springs Group
|
Pincunah Member
|
Magnetic BIF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kangaroo Caves Formation
|
Basalt-andesite volcanics and
|
|
|
|
associated volcanoclastics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kunagunarinna Formation
|
High-Mg basalt and komatiitic
|
|
|
|
basalt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leilira Formation
|
Siliciclastic sandstones
|
Eldest
|
|
|
|
Figure 2 Stratigraphy of Iron Bridge Project Area
Figure 3 Deposit location and tenements
Iron Bridge Magnetite Project Mineral Resources Reporting
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
