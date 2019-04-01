Fortescue Metals : Iron Bridge Magnetite Reserves and Resources Update

2 April 2019

Iron Bridge Magnetite Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Update: Operating Properties

Fortescue Metal Group (ASX:FMG, Fortescue) presents an update to the Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources statement for its Magnetite properties at 2 April 2019.

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources are reported in accordance with the Australian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, December 2012 (the JORC Code) as required by the Australian Securities Exchange. This is an update to Fortescue's annual summary and should be read in conjunction with the supporting technical information (Hematite Ore Reserve and Mineral Resources Report and Magnetite Ore Reserve and Mineral Resources Report) released by Fortescue on 17 August 2018.

Magnetite Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource - Operating Properties

Reporting 2 April 2019 30 June 2018 Basis Million tonnes Fe% Million tonnes Fe% Ore Reserves (Dry In-Situ tonnes prior to 716 67.0 705 67.2 processing and product grades) Mineral Resources (Dry In-Situ tonnes and 5,448 30.4 7,892 30.3 grades)

Fortescue's Chief Executive Officer, Ms Elizabeth Gaines said "This update supports the development of Stage 2 of our Iron Bridge Magnetite Project announced today which holds Australia's largest JORC compliant magnetite resource."

