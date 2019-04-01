Fortescue Metals : Iron Bridge Project Approval

US$2.6 billion Iron Bridge Magnetite Project approved Delivers 22mtpa high grade 67% Fe magnetite concentrate product by mid 2022 Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (Fortescue) subsidiary FMG Magnetite Pty Ltd and joint venture partner Formosa Steel IB Pty Ltd (Formosa) have approved the development of Stage 2 of the Iron Bridge Magnetite Project (the Project). The Project is located 145km south of Port Hedland and owned through an unincorporated joint venture (UJV) between FMG Iron Bridge Ltd (FMG IB) (69 per cent) and Formosa (31 per cent). FMG Magnetite Pty Ltd is a subsidiary of FMG IB, a Hong Kong registered company owned by Fortescue (88 per cent) and a subsidiary of Baosteel Resources International Company Limited (Baosteel) (12 per cent). This Stage 2 development follows the US$0.5 billion investment in the successful Stage 1 construction of large scale pilot and demonstration plants which have validated key equipment and magnetite production processes for the full-scale Stage 2 ore processing facility (OPF). INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS Fortescue's Chief Executive Officer, Elizabeth Gaines said, "The Iron Bridge Project holds Australia's largest JORC compliant magnetite resource supporting a long mine life. The successful delivery of the Project by the joint venture partners is underpinned by Fortescue's unparalleled track record and capability in safely developing and operating major iron ore projects in the Pilbara." "We are confident this project will deliver growth in earnings and cashflow, resulting in enhanced returns to our shareholders and our joint venture partners through all market cycles. "The Project is well progressed and ready for detailed design and execution with the majority of key approvals already in place. The innovative design, including the use of a dry crushing and grinding circuit, will deliver an industry-leading energy efficient operation with globally competitive capital intensity and operating costs," Ms Gaines said. "In developing the Iron Bridge Project, Fortescue has demonstrated and refined each step of the ore processing system and conducted full-scale trials. Our focus has been to create the most energy and cost-efficient ore processing facility, tailored to the specific ore we will mine. We are now ready to build this plant and develop this mine, and are confident that our early work will support rapid progress to full production. Fortescue Metals Group Limited PO Box 6915 ABN 57 002 594 872 East Perth, Western Australia Level 2, 87 Adelaide Terrace P +61 8 6218 8888 East Perth, Western Australia 6004 E fmgl@fmgl.com.au

Page 2 of 6 "The Iron Bridge Project will deliver a premium product with iron content of 67%, further enhancing the range of products available to our customers through our flexible integrated operations and marketing strategy. When combined with the Eliwana development, it will increase Fortescue's average product grade and provide the ability to deliver the majority of our products at greater than 60% Fe, consistent with our long term goal. "We are confident in the long term demand for this premium product, supported by market fundamentals, including global supply conditions, investment in higher efficiency steel-making capacity, as well as the competitive advantage of proximity of the Pilbara to key markets in China and the region. "We also acknowledge the traditional custodians, the Njamal and Kariyarra peoples, with whom we have built strong working relationships focussed on creating economic opportunity for Aboriginal people. "The Project will underpin the future significant contribution of magnetite processing to the Australian economy through construction and jobs, together with tax and royalty payments," Ms Gaines said. Mr Wilfred Wang, Standing Member of Formosa Plastics Group Executive Management Committee, said, "We believe the premium product from the Iron Bridge Project will be very competitive, particularly as steel mills are now looking to increase productivity. The high quality product will be able to be used for both sintering and pelletising and, for Formosa, will increase the options for raw material supply available to its steel mill in Vietnam." KEY FACTS •Total Stage 2 capital costs of US$2.6 billion. The UJV partners are each responsible for their equity share of total capital expenditure for Stage 2. FMG IB's capital contribution will be US$2.1 billion inclusive of US$274 million deferred contributions from Stage 1 •Fortescue will manage and operate the Project with full marketing rights, supporting Fortescue's strategy of a majority of products greater than 60% iron content. The actual product mix will be based on market conditions to deliver the greatest value to Fortescue and its partners •Annual production of 22 million wet metric tonnes per annum (wmtpa) once full operational capacity is achieved (equivalent to 20 million dry metric tonnes per annum (dmtpa)) •Production of a 67% iron content, low impurity concentrate suitable for pellet feed or blending with sinter fines, expected to price at a premium relative to the Platts 65 Index. Five binding off-take agreements have been concluded for 5.3 mtpa. Typical grade Iron Bridge product (%) Platts 65 Index (%) Iron content (Fe) 67.0 65.0 Alumina (Al2O3) 0.24 1.0 Silica (SiO2) 5.6 3.5 Phosphorous (P) 0.01 0.075 •Delivery of first ore expected in the first half of calendar year 2022, with ramp up to full production within 12 months

Page 3 of 6 •All-insustaining cost of US$45-55/dmt including C1 cost of production (US$30-35/dmt inclusive of a fee to access Fortescue's port infrastructure), sustaining capital expenditure (US$4-6/dmt) as well as royalties, administration costs and sea freight (subject to exchange rate, inflation and other market factors) •Mineral resource of 5.45 billion tonnes and a mine life greater than 20 years including an ore reserve of 716 million tonnes. Refer to Iron Bridge Magnetite Mineral Reserve and Resource release (2 April 2019) •All primary approvals and Native Title Agreements are in place •Approximately 3,000 people employed during construction and 900 full time positions once operations commence PROJECT BACKGROUND Detailed Board oversight and disciplined project assessment has delivered a high level of confidence across metallurgical, mechanical and commercial project value drivers. The Project has been comprehensively studied since 2010 and has been shaped and de-risked through the successful completion and operation of the large scale pilot and full-scale demonstration plants between 2015 and 2018. The pilot plant verified the wet magnetite processing flowsheet in close collaboration with key equipment manufacturers. The demonstration plant proved the metallurgical and cost benefits of early waste rejection by using full scale dry processing equipment commonly seen in other industries. The combined plants processed one million tonnes of magnetite ore over a 12-month period to produce a 67% iron, low impurity concentrate product. Extensive data was collected to support the design of the full-scale 22 wmtpa OPF, ensuring a high level of confidence in the performance of the commercial facility. The expected cost and energy savings are significant in relation to other existing magnetite operations. Independent design and construction experts have verified the current process design, and capital and operating cost estimates for the Project. The attached presentation includes a detailed process flowsheet. Stage 2 development of the Project includes: •22 wmtpa OPF •Airstrip and expanded village •195km Canning Basin water pipeline •135km concentrate pipeline to Fortescue's Herb Elliot Port facility in Port Hedland and return process water pipeline •Port handling facilities including concentrate dewatering, covered storage and reclaiming/conveying to existing port outload circuits The Project requires up to 225 megawatts of power which will be delivered by low cost power transmitted from a mix of existing and new generation sources in the Pilbara. Fortescue is responsible for delivering the power requirements inclusive of latent capacity transmitted from Fortescue's Solomon power station, together with new generation and transmission which may involve third party providers and supply.

Page 4 of 6 Figure 1: Integrated Mine-to-Port Solution The Project's mining areas and infrastructure have been efficiently designed to reduce earth works and minimise haul distance. Key features of the location, design and construction of the mine and infrastructure are as follows: •Ore stockpiles and waste dumps are located to the east and west of the mine and make use of natural valleys to store the life of mine (LOM) volumes. •The OPF will be located approximately 1.5km southwest of the mine, with efficient positioning of the run of mine (ROM) pad and primary crushing hub. •Secondary crushing/screening and coarse ore stockpiles are located part way between the ROM pad and OPF to minimise earthworks, conveyor angles and building heights. •The tailings storage facility (TSF) is located in a natural valley north of the mine, with capacity to store the LOM tailings. This location slopes away from the mine and will be constructed using down-stream methodology. •Administration, warehousing and light and heavy vehicle workshops are co-located with the OPF to maximise efficiency of operations. •The concentrate and return water pipeline corridor takes advantage of Fortescue's existing rail corridor for 100km of its 135km length. The 195km water supply pipeline from the Canning Basin borefield follows the most direct route to site. •The construction and operations villages are located approximately 4km from the mine site. •The airstrip is located approximately 20km west of the mine site on the most suitable flat land and is close to the mine access road and Great Northern Highway. PROJECT OWNERSHIP The Project is an unincorporated joint venture (UJV) between FMG IB and Formosa. FMG IB, incorporated in Hong Kong, is jointly owned by Fortescue (88 per cent) and a subsidiary of Baosteel (12 per cent).

Page 5 of 6 The ownership structure is set out in the chart below: CAPITAL SPEND PROFILE Each UJV partner will be responsible for contributing its equity share of the project. FMG IB is required to contribute US$2.1 billion to the Project, inclusive of US$274 million deferred contribution from Stage 1. FMG IB's deferred contribution is as a result of Formosa's share of Stage 1 of the Project where Formosa invested US$438 million and FMG IB invested US$90 million. FMG IB's indicative capital expenditure profile is as follows: •FY19 US$100 million •FY20 US$520 million •FY21 US$850 million •FY22 US$630 million PROJECT FUNDING FMG IB funding will be provided through a combination of project debt and contributions from respective shareholders. Fortescue will fund its share through a combination of specific project debt facilities, as well as operating cash flow. Initial market assessment has identified a number of potential non-recourse project financing options which will maintain flexibility and optimise FMG IB's cost of capital for the Project. Fortescue's investment in the Project will deliver growth in earnings and cashflow, resulting in enhanced returns to shareholders through all market cycles. Yours sincerely MEDIA CONTACT INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT Michael Vaughan, Fivemark Partners Stuart Gale E: mediarelations@fmgl.com.au E: investorrelations@fmgl.com.au M: 0422 602 720 Media and Investor Relations calls will be hosted at 0930 (AWST) and 1130 (AWST) respectively. Dial in details will be sent out directly.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.