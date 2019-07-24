Fortescue Metals : June 2019 Quarterly Production Report

June 2019

Quarterly

Production

Report

Record quarterly shipments of 46.6mt bringing total FY19 shipments to 167.7mt

Fortescue has released its June 2019 quarterly production results, reporting record quarterly shipments of 46.6 million tonnes (mt) and cash production costs (C1) of US$12.78 per wet metric tonne (wmt).

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Safety TRIFR of 2.8, an improvement of 22 per cent compared to 31 March 2019 and a record annual result

Record quarterly shipments of 46.6mt including 4.7mt of West Pilbara Fines

FY19 shipments of 167.7mt, one per cent lower than FY18 due to the impact of Cyclone Veronica

Average revenue received increased by 30 per cent to US$92 per dry metric tonne (dmt) compared to the March quarter of US$71/dmt

C1 costs of US$12.78/wmt, five per cent lower than the March quarter (US$13.51/wmt)

Payment of a fully franked A$0.60 per share dividend in June 2019, bringing total FY19 dividend payments to date to A$0.90 per share

Official opening of the Judith Street Harbour in Port Hedland marking the completion of Fortescue's towage infrastructure and fully integrated supply chain

Approval of the US$287 million investment in the Queens Valley mining area development at the Solomon Hub

Eliwana Mine and Rail and Iron Bridge Magnetite projects progressing on schedule and budget

Fortescue Chief Executive Officer, Elizabeth Gaines, said "The Fortescue team has achieved exceptional results across safety, production, costs and delivery of our product strategy in the June quarter. Most pleasingly we have seen our TRIFR reduce to its lowest annual level of 2.8, a 24 per cent reduction compared to the prior year reflecting our sustained focus on safety."

"We have delivered record quarterly shipments of 46.6mt while reducing C1 costs by over five per cent to US$12.78/wmt reinforcing our position as the lowest cost producer. In addition, with healthy iron ore inventory levels across the supply chain we are well positioned to continue delivery of our highly valued product mix to customers in FY20."

"Strong demand for our 60.1% iron content product West Pilbara Fines continues, and we remain focussed on our integrated operations and marketing strategy to optimise product mix to meet the needs of our customers."

"Fortescue has recently established a new wholly owned sales entity in China to support our customers through direct supply from regional Chinese ports, providing customers with an option to purchase smaller volumes, in Renminbi. This entity will complement our existing contractual seaborne arrangements with our first Renminbi transactions completed in June 2019."