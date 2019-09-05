Fortescue Metals : Launches High Yield Bond Offering

Not for Release in the United States
5 September 2019
The Companies Officer
Australian Securities Exchange Ltd
Level 40, Central Park
152-158 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
Dear Madam or Sir
Launch of High Yield Bond Offering
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (Fortescue) (ASX: FMG) and its relevant subsidiaries have launched a bond offering for US$600 million of senior unsecured notes.
Proceeds from this bond offering will be used to repay a portion of Fortescue's US$1.4 billion outstanding 2022 Syndicated Loan Facility.
Yours sincerely
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd
Cameron Wilson
Company Secretary
|
Media contact
|
Investor Relations
|
Michael Vaughan, Fivemark Partner
|
Stuart Gale
|
E: mediarelations@fmgl.com.au
|
E: investorrelations@fmgl.com.au
|
M: +61 422 602 720
|
The senior unsecured notes referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("U.S. Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.
|
Fortescue Metals Group Limited
|
PO Box 6915
|
ABN 57 002 594 872
|
East Perth, Western Australia
|
Level 2, 87 Adelaide Terrace
|
P +61 8 6218 8888
|
East Perth, Western Australia 6004
|
E fmgl@fmgl.com.au
Disclaimer
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 22:51:09 UTC