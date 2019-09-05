Fortescue Metals : Launches High Yield Bond Offering

Not for Release in the United States

5 September 2019

Launch of High Yield Bond Offering

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (Fortescue) (ASX: FMG) and its relevant subsidiaries have launched a bond offering for US$600 million of senior unsecured notes.

Proceeds from this bond offering will be used to repay a portion of Fortescue's US$1.4 billion outstanding 2022 Syndicated Loan Facility.

