Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Fortescue Metals Group Limited    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/05
8.27 AUD   +3.38%
07:22pFORTESCUE METALS : Debt Refinancing
PU
06:52pFORTESCUE METALS : Launches High Yield Bond Offering
PU
05:27pFORTESCUE METALS : Completes $600 Million Bond Offer in Debt Refinancing -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fortescue Metals : Launches High Yield Bond Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 06:52pm EDT

Not for Release in the United States

5 September 2019

The Companies Officer

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Dear Madam or Sir

Launch of High Yield Bond Offering

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (Fortescue) (ASX: FMG) and its relevant subsidiaries have launched a bond offering for US$600 million of senior unsecured notes.

Proceeds from this bond offering will be used to repay a portion of Fortescue's US$1.4 billion outstanding 2022 Syndicated Loan Facility.

Yours sincerely

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

Cameron Wilson

Company Secretary

Media contact

Investor Relations

Michael Vaughan, Fivemark Partner

Stuart Gale

E: mediarelations@fmgl.com.au

E: investorrelations@fmgl.com.au

M: +61 422 602 720

The senior unsecured notes referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("U.S. Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited

PO Box 6915

ABN 57 002 594 872

East Perth, Western Australia

Level 2, 87 Adelaide Terrace

P +61 8 6218 8888

East Perth, Western Australia 6004

E fmgl@fmgl.com.au

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 22:51:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
07:22pFORTESCUE METALS : Debt Refinancing
PU
06:52pFORTESCUE METALS : Launches High Yield Bond Offering
PU
05:27pFORTESCUE METALS : Completes $600 Million Bond Offer in Debt Refinancing -- Upda..
DJ
04:41pFORTESCUE METALS : Launches $600 Million Bond Offer
DJ
03:02aFORTESCUE METALS : Pilbara Community Hockey Program continues to hit goals
PU
09/03FORTESCUE METALS : community grants program opens for application
PU
09/02FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/26ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Rise On Cautious Optimism Over Trade War
DJ
08/26Materials Up on Hopes for Further Trade Negotiations -- Materials Roundup
DJ
08/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 497 M
EBIT 2020 6 008 M
Net income 2020 3 726 M
Debt 2020 1 937 M
Yield 2020 9,01%
P/E ratio 2020 6,60x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,38x
EV / Sales2021 3,00x
Capitalization 25 451 M
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 5,54  $
Last Close Price 8,27  $
Spread / Highest target -10,1%
Spread / Average Target -33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED87.11%16 733
VALE-9.78%57 991
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.50.15%8 631
NMDC LTD-16.88%3 387
FERREXPO PLC0.57%1 400
XUANHUA CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 392
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group