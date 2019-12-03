Log in
07:43pFORTESCUE METALS : Macquarie Presentation
PU
11/28FORTESCUE METALS : Greg Lilleyman RTS Presentation
PU
11/20FORTESCUE METALS : Empower your Career Summit showcases mining to women
PU
Fortescue Metals : Macquarie Presentation

0
12/03/2019 | 07:43pm EST

Macquarie

West Australian Forum

4 December 2019

Global force

Thriving communities

Forward looking statement

Disclaimer

Important Notice

The purpose of this presentation is to provide general information about Fortescue Metals Group Limited ("Fortescue"). It is not recommended that any person makes any investment decision in relation to Fortescue based on this presentation. This presentation contains certain statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements". Such statements are only predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual values, results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in any forward-looking statements.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Fortescue that the material contained in this presentation will be achieved or prove to be correct. Except for statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of Fortescue, its officers, employees and advisers expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in this presentation and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this presentation or any error or omission therefrom.

Fortescue accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in this presentation or any other information made available to a person nor any obligation to furnish the person with any further information.

Additional Information

This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report at 30 June 2019 together with any announcements made by Fortescue in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations arising under the Corporations Act 2001.

Any references to reserve and resources estimations should be read in conjunction with Fortescue's Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources statements released to the Australian Securities Exchange on 2 April 2019 for its Magnetite projects and on 23 August 2019 for its Haematite projects. Fortescue confirms in the subsequent public report that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcement and, in the case of estimates of mineral resources or ore reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

All amounts within this presentation are stated in United States Dollars consistent with the functional

currency of Fortescue Metals Group Limited, unless otherwise stated. Tables contained within this

presentation may contain immaterial rounding differences.

2

A world

class

company

>1.3 billion

~170mtpa

Shipped

Wholly owned,

fully integrated

Core supplier

Low cost

supply chain

to China

producer

3

FY19: a record year

Underpinned by record safety performance

167.7million tonnes

Shipped

US$3.2billion

Net profit after tax (NPAT)

US$2.1billion

Net debt

US$6.0billion

Underlying EBITDA

US$13.11/wmt

C1 cost

A $1.14per share

Total FY19 paid dividend

4

Increasing shareholder returns

A$0.24 per share

A$1.14 per share

Fully franked final dividend paid

Total FY19 dividends paid

in October

78% of FY19 NPAT

Share buy-backs

A$139m completed, extended to

Dividend pay-out ratio

October 2019

5

A strong start to FY20

First quarter of FY20 builds on record results in FY19

Safety 2.7

42.2mt

Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate

Shipments for the quarter

US$12.95/wmt

US$85/dmt

C1 costs

Average revenue received

US$0.5 billion

US$3.4 billion

Net debt

Cash on hand

6

Investment in growth

Unparalleled track record and capability in safely developing and operating major iron ore projects in the Pilbara

7

Building strong relationships with China

WA companies have forged strong connections with China

Major supplier

Investment and financing

of iron ore to China

relationships

Over US$1billion in

Academic, policy and

procurement from China

community engagement

8

Crude steel production

Strong growth in China's crude steel production

7.4% increase in steel production YTD Oct 2019

Million tonnes

China Monthly Crude Steel Output

95

90

85

80

75

70

65

60

55

50

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

2017

2018

2019

Source: China's National Bureau of Statistics

9

Strong demand for Fortescue products

China's iron ore port

stockpiles drawn down to

128mt (31 October 2019)

Peak stockpiles of 163mt

(March 2018)

China Q3 iron ore imports increased by 12.4Mt YoY

Mt

Total Chinese port stocks

170

150

130

110

90

70

50

Jan-18

Apr-18

Jul-18

Oct-18

Jan-19

Apr-19

Jul-19

Oct-19

Australia

Brazil

Other

Source: Mysteel

10

Enhanced product mix

Average realised price increased 48% in FY19

Introduction of West Pilbara

Fines

Production of Fortescue Lump Reduced Super Special Fines Strong customer engagement

Product mix optimisation delivers value:

Tonnes shipped millions (wmt)

FY19

Product

FY18

Product

mix %

mix %

West Pilbara Fines

9.0

5%

-

-

Kings Fines

14.2

9%

15.0

9%

Fortescue Blend

72.4

43%

75.0

44%

Fortescue Lump

8.6

5%

-

-

Super Special Fines

61.7

37%

80.0

47%

Manganese Iron Ore

1.8

1%

-

-

Total

167.7

100%

170.0

100%

11

Iron ore price

Key drivers contributing to Fortescue's average price received increase with 89% contractual price realisation in Sept Q

Optimising product mix

Steel mill margins

Strength in Chinese steel production

Global supply disruptions

USD/dmt

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

Jan-16May-16Sep-16

Jan-17May-17Sep-17

Jan-18May-18Sep-18

Jan-19May-19Sep-19

SSF (portside)

FB (portside)

Platts 62% IODEX

Platts 65% IODEX

Pricing at 29 November 2019

12

Financial results

13

Sustainable low cost producer

Industry leading cost position

C1 US$/wmt

60

Structural improvements

Solomon + blending + processing

50

48

4044

Productivity and efficiency

Utilisation, recoveries, maintenance

Innovation and technology

Autonomy, conveyor, ore carriers, data analysis

30

34

27

20

15

12.95

10

13

12

13

-

FY12

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

Q1 FY20

14

Price and margins

Cost leadership and efficient operations underpin resilience in earnings through all market cycles

US$/dmt 90

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

17

21

30

20

39

-

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

Underlying EBITDA per dmt

Platts 62% CFR Index

Average Underlying EBITDA per dmt

Fortescue realised price

Average Fortescue realised price

15

Capital expenditure

Disciplined allocation to core business, innovation and growth

FY19 Capital expenditure - US$1,040m

FY20 Capital expenditure guidance - US$2,400m

Sustaining

612

Sustaining

700

Development*

206

Development

360

Exploration

105

Exploration

140

Eliwana

102

Eliwana

700

Iron Bridge

15

Iron Bridge

500

* Includes ore carrier and towage expenditure of US$80 million

16

Capital allocation

Disciplined allocation to capital investment and shareholder returns

Capital allocation of debt and dividends

Cumulative allocation of NPAT: FY05-19

US$m

US$m

4,000

15,000

Capital Allocation

3,000

11,000

7,000

2,000

3,000

1,000

-

-1,000

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

FY05 FY06 FY07 FY08 FY09 FY10 FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19

Debt Repayment

Dividends

NPAT

Dividend

Share Buy Back

Debt Repayment

17

Credit metrics

Investment grade metrics support financial strength Earliest debt maturity in 2022

Gearing %

56%

49%

45%

38%

31%

29%

27%

24%

21%

16%

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

Gross gearing (%)

Net gearing (%)

Debt to EBITDA (x)

3.8x

2.9x

2.1x

1.6x

1.2x

0.9x

1.0x

0.7x

0.3x

0.6x

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

Debt maturity profile

1,000

(US$m)

750

500

Volume

750

500

750

600

600

250

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

Senior Unsecured Notes

Term Loan

18

Gross debt to underlying EBITDA (x)

Net debt to underlying EBITDA (x)

Iron ore growth projects

Eliwana and Iron Bridge

19

Eliwana project

US$1.275 billion capital investment

Progressing on schedule and budget

Infrastructure

Latest technology

143km rail; 30mtpa dry OPF

Driving low cost operation

First ore on train

West Pilbara Fines

December 2020

Increasing production and mine life

20

Iron Bridge

Magnetite Project

US$2.6 billion investment delivering enhanced returns to shareholders and JV partners

22 mpta

67% Fe

First ore scheduled mid-2022

Low impurity premium product

Low capital

Energy efficient

intensity and operating cost

Industry leading, proven design

21

Achieving our strategy to deliver majority of product over 60% Fe

Aligned with customer requirements

Competitively positioned across all key segments

Flexibility to optimise product mix to meet customer requirements

Highest grade Australian product

with global scale in magnetite

22

Growth and development

23

World class exploration

Opportunities that will be driven by market demand

Pilbara

Largest tenement holder

Australia

NSW ~3,000km2 tenure

SA ~15,000km2 tenure

South America

Ecuador, Argentina

Colombia

24

Automated mining

Innovation delivering safety and productivity improvements

AHS operation

Autonomous drills

>37 million km safely travelled

8 drills in operation

AHS conversion

Relocatable conveyor

147 trucks in operation

Operating at full capacity

25

Chichester Solar

Gas Hybrid

100 per cent of daytime stationary energy requirements at Fortescue's Chichester Hub will be powered by renewable energy

60MW solar PV

60-kilometre

generation facility

transmission line

Displace around 100

Pilbara Energy Connect

million litres of diesel

26

Ambition for hydrogen

Hydrogen is part of a broader energy strategy

Technology

Research, study and commercialise

Domestic industry

Develop, partner or participate in hydrogen related projects

Our operations

Reduce carbon footprint and cost of energy

Global supply chain

Supporting export of green hydrogen

27

FY20 Guidance

170-175mt

US$13.25-13.75

Shipments

C1 cost / wmt

US $2.4 billion

50-80%FY NPAT

Capital investment

Dividend policy

28

Key strategic focus

Balance sheet

Long term

strength

sustainability

Growth and

Returns to

development

shareholders

29

30

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 00:42:04 UTC
