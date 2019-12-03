Fortescue Metals : Macquarie Presentation

The purpose of this presentation is to provide general information about Fortescue Metals Group Limited ("Fortescue"). It is not recommended that any person makes any investment decision in relation to Fortescue based on this presentation. This presentation contains certain statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements". Such statements are only predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual values, results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in any forward-looking statements.
No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Fortescue that the material contained in this presentation will be achieved or prove to be correct. Except for statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of Fortescue, its officers, employees and advisers expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in this presentation and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this presentation or any error or omission therefrom.
Fortescue accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in this presentation or any other information made available to a person nor any obligation to furnish the person with any further information.
Additional Information
This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report at 30 June 2019 together with any announcements made by Fortescue in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations arising under the Corporations Act 2001.
Any references to reserve and resources estimations should be read in conjunction with Fortescue's Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources statements released to the Australian Securities Exchange on 2 April 2019 for its Magnetite projects and on 23 August 2019 for its Haematite projects. Fortescue confirms in the subsequent public report that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcement and, in the case of estimates of mineral resources or ore reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
All amounts within this presentation are stated in United States Dollars consistent with the functional
currency of Fortescue Metals Group Limited, unless otherwise stated. Tables contained within this
presentation may contain immaterial rounding differences.
2
A world
class
company
>1.3 billion
~170mtpa
Shipped
Wholly owned,
fully integrated
Core supplier
Low cost
supply chain
to China
producer
3
FY19: a record year
Underpinned by record safety performance
167.7million tonnes
Shipped
US$3.2billion
Net profit after tax (NPAT)
US$2.1billion
Net debt
US$6.0billion
Underlying EBITDA
US$13.11/wmt
C1 cost
A$1.14per share
Total FY19 paid dividend
4
Increasing shareholder returns
A$0.24 per share
A$1.14 per share
Fully franked final dividend paid
Total FY19 dividends paid
in October
78% of FY19 NPAT
Share buy-backs
A$139m completed, extended to
Dividend pay-out ratio
October 2019
5
A strong start to FY20
First quarter of FY20 builds on record results in FY19
Safety 2.7
42.2mt
Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate
Shipments for the quarter
US$12.95/wmt
US$85/dmt
C1 costs
Average revenue received
US$0.5 billion
US$3.4 billion
Net debt
Cash on hand
6
Investment in growth
Unparalleled track record and capability in safely developing and operating major iron ore projects in the Pilbara
7
Building strong relationships with China
WA companies have forged strong connections with China
Major supplier
Investment and financing
of iron ore to China
relationships
Over US$1billion in
Academic, policy and
procurement from China
community engagement
8
Crude steel production
Strong growth in China's crude steel production
7.4% increase in steel production YTD Oct 2019
Million tonnes
China Monthly Crude Steel Output
95
90
85
80
75
70
65
60
55
50
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
Source: China's National Bureau of Statistics
9
Strong demand for Fortescue products
China's iron ore port
stockpiles drawn down to
128mt (31 October 2019)
Peak stockpiles of 163mt
(March 2018)
China Q3 iron ore imports increased by 12.4Mt YoY
Mt
Total Chinese port stocks
170
150
130
110
90
70
50
Jan-18
Apr-18
Jul-18
Oct-18
Jan-19
Apr-19
Jul-19
Oct-19
Australia
Brazil
Other
Source: Mysteel
10
Enhanced product mix
Average realised price increased 48% in FY19
Introduction of West Pilbara
Fines
Production of Fortescue Lump Reduced Super Special Fines Strong customer engagement
Product mix optimisation delivers value:
Tonnes shipped millions (wmt)
FY19
Product
FY18
Product
mix %
mix %
West Pilbara Fines
9.0
5%
-
-
Kings Fines
14.2
9%
15.0
9%
Fortescue Blend
72.4
43%
75.0
44%
Fortescue Lump
8.6
5%
-
-
Super Special Fines
61.7
37%
80.0
47%
Manganese Iron Ore
1.8
1%
-
-
Total
167.7
100%
170.0
100%
11
Iron ore price
Key drivers contributing to Fortescue's average price received increase with 89% contractual price realisation in Sept Q
Optimising product mix
Steel mill margins
Strength in Chinese steel production
Global supply disruptions
USD/dmt
140
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
Jan-16May-16Sep-16
Jan-17May-17Sep-17
Jan-18May-18Sep-18
Jan-19May-19Sep-19
SSF (portside)
FB (portside)
Platts 62% IODEX
Platts 65% IODEX
Pricing at 29 November 2019
12
Financial results
13
Sustainable low cost producer
Industry leading cost position
C1 US$/wmt
60
Structural improvements
Solomon + blending + processing
50
48
4044
Productivity and efficiency
Utilisation, recoveries, maintenance
Innovation and technology
Autonomy, conveyor, ore carriers, data analysis
30
34
27
20
15
12.95
10
13
12
13
-
FY12
FY13
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
Q1 FY20
14
Price and margins
Cost leadership and efficient operations underpin resilience in earnings through all market cycles
US$/dmt 90
80
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
17
21
30
20
39
-
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
Underlying EBITDA per dmt
Platts 62% CFR Index
Average Underlying EBITDA per dmt
Fortescue realised price
Average Fortescue realised price
15
Capital expenditure
Disciplined allocation to core business, innovation and growth
FY19 Capital expenditure - US$1,040m
FY20 Capital expenditure guidance - US$2,400m
Sustaining
612
Sustaining
700
Development*
206
Development
360
Exploration
105
Exploration
140
Eliwana
102
Eliwana
700
Iron Bridge
15
Iron Bridge
500
* Includes ore carrier and towage expenditure of US$80 million
16
Capital allocation
Disciplined allocation to capital investment and shareholder returns
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 00:42:04 UTC