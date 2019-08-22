Fortescue Metals : Mineral Resources Update - Development Properties

The Companies Officer Australian Securities Exchange Ltd Level 40, Central Park 152-158 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 23 August 2019 Dear Madam or Sir Fortescue Mineral Resources Update: Development Properties Fortescue Metals Group (ASX: FMG, Fortescue) presents the attached Mineral Resources statement for its Greater Western Hub Development Properties at 30 June 2019. The report updates the Inferred Mineral Resource estimates in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, December 2012 (the JORC Code) as required by the Australian Securities Exchange. The annual summary will be included in Fortescue's 2019 Annual Report which should be read in conjunction with the enclosed statement. Summary Mineral Resources Development Properties - Hematite June 2019 June 2018 In-situ tonnes In-situ tonnes (mt) Fe% (mt) Fe% Greater Chichester Hub 433 56.4 433 56.4 Greater Solomon Hub 2,580 56.8 2,658 56.8 Greater Western Hub 2,047 57.2 1,642 57.1 Nyidinghu 2,463 57.4 2,463 57.4 Pilbara Other 384 57.1 - - Total Development Mineral Resources 7,907 57.1 7,198 57.1 The Greater Western Hub Inferred Mineral Resource has increased to 2,047 million tonnes (mt). This 405mt increase includes updates to the Flying Fish, Cobra and Elevation deposits. The Pilbara Other Inferred Mineral Resource includes 384mt with the addition of the Fig Tree and Wonmunna deposits. The additional tonnes include high grade bedded iron deposits (BID) in the Brockman and Marra Mamba Iron Formations, along with channel iron deposits (CID). The Queens Extension deposit previously included in the Greater Solomon Hub has been transferred to operating properties. Fortescue Metals Group Limited PO Box 6915 ABN 57 002 594 872 East Perth, Western Australia 6004 Level 2, 87 Adelaide Terrace P +61 8 6218 8888 East Perth, Western Australia 6004 E fmgl@fmgl.com.au

Chief Executive Officer, Elizabeth Gaines said, "It is pleasing to see this significant growth in Mineral Resources at our development properties. With the increase in Inferred Mineral resources at the Western Hub and Other Pilbara areas, our total Development Mineral Resources is now approaching eight billion tonnes." Yours sincerely FORTESCUE METALS GROUP CAMERON WILSON Company Secretary Media contact: Investor Relations contact: Michael Vaughan Stuart Gale investorrelations@fmgl.com.au mediarelations@fmgl.com.au +61 422 602 720 Page 2 of 2

Mineral Resources Update Development Properties

GREATER WESTERN HUB LOCATION AND GEOLOGY Updated Mineral Resource estimates have been produced for deposits within Fortescue's Greater Western Hub to add 405 million tonnes (mt). These were done with the intention of updating both the existing estimation footprint and the stratigraphic interpretation. The Mineral Resource estimates are in accordance with the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code, 2012 Edition). The Mineral Resources are classified as Inferred. Deposits in the Greater Western Hub are located approximately 100-140kmnorth-west of Tom Price and are 100-150km west of Fortescue's Solomon operations in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, Figure 1. Updated estimates have been completed for the Flying Fish, Cobra and Elevation deposits. These deposits are located within 20-30km of Eliwana, Figure 2. Figure 1: Fortescue Mineral Resource and operations overview. The Flying Fish deposit is situated on the southern limb of the Jeerinah anticline in the western Hamersley Province. The deposits lay proximal to mineralised outcrop of Marra Mamba and Brockman Iron Formations. Tertiary sediments overly the carbonate shale, barren sequences of the Mt McRae Shale, Mt Sylvia and Wittenoom Formations that separate the two Iron Formations. Mineralisation predominantly occurs as bedded iron deposits (BID) with some detrital iron deposits (DID). Mineralisation is distributed variably within an area of approximately 25km along strike and 3.5km across strike. Mineralisation occurs at surface and extends to depths of 300m below surface. Page 1 of 32

Further drilling over the project areas has resulted in an increase of the Inferred Mineral Resource by 169mt. The Cobra and Elevation deposits are found along the western margin of the Hamersley Basin. These deposits contain BID mineralisation hosted by the Marra Mamba and Brockman Iron Formations, with some DID. Elevation also contains channel iron deposit (CID) mineralisation. Cobra contains BID mineralisation hosted by the Dales Gorge and Whaleback Shale members of the Brockman Iron Formation and minor DID mineralisation. Mineralisation covers an area approximately 5km along strike east to west, 1km across strike, and occurs from surface to depths of 150m. Further drilling over the project areas has resulted in an increase of the Inferred Mineral Resource by 14mt. Elevation contains CID mineralisation, and BID mineralisation hosted by the Dales Gorge and Whaleback Shale members of the Brockman Iron Formation and the Newman and Nammuldi members of the Marra Mamba Iron Formation. The CID occurs as a series of mesas rising to 70m above the valley floor, mineralisation occurs at surface and to depths of 60 m. The BID mineralisation occurs in a series of pods ranging from 200m to 2km along strike east to west and 200m to 600m across strike and occur from surface to depths of up to 100m. Further drilling over the project areas has resulted in an increase of the Inferred Mineral Resource by 221mt. Figure 2: Location of Greater Western Hub Mineral Resources. Page 2 of 32

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.