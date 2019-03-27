Log in
Fortescue Metals : Multifaceted relationships with China crucial to future opportunities

03/27/2019 | 10:20pm EDT

Mar 28, 2019

Fortescue Metals Group is proud to attend the prestigious Boao Forum for Asia (Boao) as a Diamond partner for the eleventh consecutive year. The 2019 theme for the Forum of 'Shared Future, Concerted Action, Common Development', provides a unique opportunity to discuss issues relevant to the region and the world.

In addition to an informal gathering of the Australia-China Senior Business Leaders Forum (SBLF), Fortescue Founder and Chairman Andrew Forrest, AO, Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines and Chief Operating Officer Greg Lilleyman were joined at Boao by Hon. Alannah MacTiernan, WA Minister for Regional Development, Agriculture and Food; Ports; Minister Assisting the Minister for State Development, Jobs and Trade.

Mr Forrest said 'Since Boao was established, the Forum has sought to bring together leaders from our region and around the world to discuss the complex trends and opportunities we all face.'

'From artificial intelligence to the blue economy, and the transitioning energy sector to what cars will look like by 2050, Boao fosters a rich dialogue and an opportunity for us to share ideas, perspectives and knowledge. Importantly, the relationship is symbiotic; Chinese leaders expect our contribution in expert panels and at high profile events, while we discover invaluable insights that help shape our strategy and our company.'

'I believe the world is going to change more in the next thirty years than it has in the last 150 years, and forums like Boao will be integral in ensuring we successfully manage the challenges and embrace the opportunities,' Mr Forrest said.

Ms Gaines said 'As a leading Australian business, we are proud of our longstanding relationships with China and the strength of Fortescue's multifaceted engagement with China is demonstrated at the Boao Forum for Asia.'

'Our relationship with China is built on four key pillars: the supply of iron ore, procurement, financing and investment and social engagement. This fosters a depth and breadth of understanding that is crucial to our business and our success.'

'We remain confident in the long term fundamentals of the Chinese economy, and note that China recorded record high crude steel production in 2018, reaching 928 million tonnes, with continued strength evident in 2019.'

'The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) represents an unprecedented investment in infrastructure, led by China and extended to include many emerging economies. The emphasis on infrastructure development is a critical part of BRI and presents long term opportunities for Australia's resources industry,' Ms Gaines said.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 02:19:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 911 M
EBIT 2019 2 798 M
Net income 2019 1 500 M
Debt 2019 2 490 M
Yield 2019 9,43%
P/E ratio 2019 8,50
P/E ratio 2020 9,76
EV / Sales 2019 2,15x
EV / Sales 2020 2,24x
Capitalization 14 494 M
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED58.00%14 494
VALE-1.41%68 535
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.51.16%9 033
NMDC LTD8.00%4 647
FERREXPO PLC25.56%1 900
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION20.21%1 391
