Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Fortescue Metals Group Limited    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/17
8.99 AUD   -0.22%
10:17pFORTESCUE METALS : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
09/12FORTESCUE METALS : autonomous truck fleet surpasses one billion tonne milestone
PU
09/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fortescue Metals : Notice of Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 10:17pm EDT

Notice of General Meeting

2019

Global force

Thriving communities

ABN 57 002 594 872

Our Vision

The safest, lowest cost,

most profitable mining company

Fortescue's

Values

SafetyFamily

Integrity Enthusiasm

Empowerment Frugality

Courage and

Generating ideas

determination

Stretch targets

Humility

2

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LTD NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING 2019

Chairman's message

Andrew Forrest AO

Your invitation to attend our Annual

General Meeting of Shareholders

CHAIRMAN'S

and to vote on key issues.

Dear Valued Shareholder(s),

At this year's AGM, we will be

It is my pleasure to invite you to the

seeking Shareholder confirmation

MESSAGE

of the reappointment of Ms Sharon

Company's 2019 Annual General

Warburton and the appointment of

Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 29

Dr Ya-Qin Zhang.

October 2019 at 10.00 am (Perth time)

in the Grand Ballroom, Hyatt Regency

The following pages contain details on

Perth, 99 Adelaide Terrace, East Perth,

the items of business to be conducted

Western Australia (Meeting).

at the meeting. Your Directors believe

Since the last Annual General

that each of the resolutions is in the

best interests of the Company and

Meeting (AGM), Fortescue has had

its Shareholders.

a year of record achievements, most

importantly in our safety performance,

The meeting is an ideal opportunity

with the entire Fortescue team

for you to meet your Board,

delivering excellent results across

Core Leadership Team and

all our operations. In FY19, the

senior management team and I

Company achieved its lowest annual

encourage you to attend. Voting

TRIFR of 2.8 coupled with the Annual

on the resolutions at the meeting is

Safety Excellence and Culture survey

important, and if you are not able

recording improvements across all

to attend I recommend that you

key measures. Fortescue's unwavering

exercise your voting rights either by

determination to deliver shareholder

completing and returning the enclosed

returns through dividends and

Proxy Form or by lodging it online at

investment in growth was evident in

www.linkmarketservices.com.au and

FY19 with record dividends distributed

following the directions in the Notice

to shareholders. The ability to deliver

of Meeting and on the proxy form.

this increased return to shareholders

Your Directors and management

is underpinned by the successful

team look forward to seeing you at

execution of the Company's strategy,

the meeting.

through balance sheet strength,

enhanced product mix, sustained cost

Yours sincerely

and efficiency focus, as well as the

strength of demand for iron ore.

In August, the Board welcomed the

appointment of Dr Ya-Qin Zhang as a

Non-Executive Director. Dr Zhang is a

world-renowned scientist and leading

Andrew Forrest AO

business executive. His knowledge and

experience in the areas of autonomy,

Chairman

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

technology and innovation will be

highly valuable to Fortescue.

Please read the Notice and Explanatory Statement carefully

If you are not able to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, please complete and return the Proxy Form in accordance with the specified directions.

Fortescue FY19 Annual Report

Our FY19 Annual Report is available electronically at www.fmgl.com.au. Printed copies of the Annual Report have been mailed to Shareholders who selected this option.

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LTD NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING 2019

3

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Tuesday, 29 October 2019 10.00 am (Perth time)

Hyatt Regency Perth

(Grand Ballroom)

99 Adelaide Terrace

East Perth, Western Australia

Adelaide

Terrace Road

Terrace

P

Hyatt

P

Regency

Perth

Fortescue

Centre

P

P

Street

lain

Notice of Annual

General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ABN 57 002 594

  1. (Company) will be held in the Grand Ballroom at the Hyatt Regency Perth, 99 Adelaide Terrace, East Perth, Western Australia on Tuesday, 29 October 2019 at 10.00 am (Perth time) (Meeting).

If you are unable to attend the Meeting, you are encouraged to complete and return the Proxy Form attached to this Notice of Meeting. The completed Proxy Form must be received at the office of the Company's share registrar, Link Market Services Limited, by no later than 10.00 am (Perth time) on Sunday, 27 October 2019.

Date for determining voting entitlements

The Directors have determined that for the purposes of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting will be those persons who are registered Shareholders at 10.00am (Perth time) on Sunday, 27 October 2019. Accordingly, transfers of shares registered after that time will be disregarded in determining entitlements to attend and vote at the Meeting.

Appointment of Proxies

Each Shareholder who is entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy. The proxy does not need to be a Shareholder.

A Shareholder who is entitled to cast two or more votes may appoint two proxies and may specify the proportion of votes each proxy is to exercise.

If no proportion is specified, each proxy may exercise half the Shareholder's votes.

Voting by Proxy

A Shareholder can direct its proxy to vote for, against or abstain from voting on each resolution by marking the appropriate box in the Voting Directions section of the Proxy Form. If a proxy holder votes, they must cast all votes as directed. Any directed proxies that are not voted will automatically default to the Chairman, who must vote the proxies as directed.

If the Chairman is to act as your proxy in relation to Resolution 1 (Adoption of Remuneration Report), Resolution 4 (Approval of an increase in fees paid to Non-Executive Directors) and Resolution 5 (Participation in the Performance Rights Plan by

Ms Elizabeth Gaines) (whether by appointment or by default) and you have not given directions on how to vote by marking the appropriate box in the Voting Directions section of the proxy form, the proxy form expressly directs and authorises the Chairman to cast your vote 'for' Resolutions 1, 4 and 5 (as applicable).

4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LTD NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING 2019

Voting by Proxy (continued)

Subject to the above requirements being met, the Chairman will vote all valid undirected proxies in respect of Resolutions 1 to 5 in favour of the relevant Resolution.

If you are in any doubt as to how to vote, you should consult your professional adviser.

The Proxy Form that accompanies this Notice of Meeting must be completed and received at the office of Link Market Services Limited, as detailed below, by 10.00 am (Perth time) on Sunday, 27 October 2019.

Mail:

Fortescue Share Registry

C/- Link Market Services Limited

Locked Bag A14

SYDNEY SOUTH NSW 1235

Delivery:

Fortescue Share Registry

C/- Link Market Services Limited

1A Homebush Bay Drive

RHODES NSW 2138

Facsimile:

  1. 9287 0309 (from Australia)
    +61 2 9287 0309 (from overseas)

Online:

www.linkmarketservices.com.au

Select 'Shareholders Login' and in the 'Single Holding' section enter Fortescue Metals Group Ltd or the ASX code (FMG) in the Issuer name field, your Holder Identification Number (HIN) or Security Reference Number (SRN) (which is shown on the front of your Proxy Form or on your holding statement), postcode, security code which is shown on the screen, tick the terms and conditions agreement and click 'Login'.

Select the 'Voting' tab and then follow the prompts.

You will be taken to have signed your Proxy Form if you lodge it in accordance with the instructions given on the website.

Voting at the Meeting

This year, we are pleased to again offer Shareholders who are attending the meeting in person, an innovative way to lodge their vote using their mobile phone or tablet device. Shareholders can download the LinkVote App from the Apple App Store or 'Google Play' prior to the meeting and use the App during the meeting to lodge a vote.

Paper voting cards will also be available at the AGM for Shareholders who would prefer not to use the App.

'Google Play is a trademark of Google Inc'

Corporate

Representatives

Any corporate Shareholder wishing to appoint a person to act as its representative at the AGM may do so by providing that person with:

  • A letter or certificate executed in accordance with the Corporations Act authorising that person to act as the corporate Shareholder's representative at the Meeting; or
  • A copy of the resolution appointing that person as the corporate Shareholder's representative at the Meeting, certified by a secretary or director of the corporate Shareholder.

Alternatively, Shareholders can download and fill out the 'Appointment of Corporate Representation' form from Link Market Services Limited's website

  • www.linkmarketservices.com. au. Hover over 'Resources' and click on 'Forms' and then select 'Holding Management'.

OF NOTICE

MEETING GENERAL ANNUAL

Key dates

Deadline for lodgement of proxy forms

10.00 am (Perth time) on Sunday, 27 October 2019

Determination of voting eligibility

4.00 pm (Perth time) on Sunday, 27 October 2019

Annual General Meeting

10.00 am (Perth time) on Tuesday, 29 October 2019

Queries

If you have any queries regarding the matters contained in the Meeting documents, please call Fortescue's Company Secretary, Cameron Wilson on +61 8 6218 8888.

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LTD NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING 2019

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 02:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
10:17pFORTESCUE METALS : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
09/12FORTESCUE METALS : autonomous truck fleet surpasses one billion tonne milestone
PU
09/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/05Australia's Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China jump 10% in August
RE
09/05FORTESCUE METALS : Debt Refinancing
PU
09/05FORTESCUE METALS : Launches High Yield Bond Offering
PU
09/05FORTESCUE METALS : Completes $600 Million Bond Offer in Debt Refinancing -- Upda..
DJ
09/05FORTESCUE METALS : Launches $600 Million Bond Offer
DJ
09/05FORTESCUE METALS : Pilbara Community Hockey Program continues to hit goals
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 467 M
EBIT 2020 5 958 M
Net income 2020 3 683 M
Debt 2020 1 960 M
Yield 2020 11,9%
P/E ratio 2020 4,98x
P/E ratio 2021 8,04x
EV / Sales2020 1,83x
EV / Sales2021 2,31x
Capitalization 18 995 M
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 5,51  $
Last Close Price 6,17  $
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target -10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED115.99%19 027
VALE-2.37%61 073
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.49.97%9 132
NMDC LTD-12.24%3 680
FERREXPO PLC2.90%1 460
XUANHUA CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 450
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group