Fortescue Metals : Notice of Annual General Meeting

Your invitation to attend our Annual
General Meeting of Shareholders
CHAIRMAN'S
and to vote on key issues.
Dear Valued Shareholder(s),
At this year's AGM, we will be
It is my pleasure to invite you to the
seeking Shareholder confirmation
MESSAGE
of the reappointment of Ms Sharon
Company's 2019 Annual General
Warburton and the appointment of
Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 29
Dr Ya-Qin Zhang.
October 2019 at 10.00 am (Perth time)
in the Grand Ballroom, Hyatt Regency
The following pages contain details on
Perth, 99 Adelaide Terrace, East Perth,
the items of business to be conducted
Western Australia (Meeting).
at the meeting. Your Directors believe
Since the last Annual General
that each of the resolutions is in the
best interests of the Company and
Meeting (AGM), Fortescue has had
its Shareholders.
a year of record achievements, most
importantly in our safety performance,
The meeting is an ideal opportunity
with the entire Fortescue team
for you to meet your Board,
delivering excellent results across
Core Leadership Team and
all our operations. In FY19, the
senior management team and I
Company achieved its lowest annual
encourage you to attend. Voting
TRIFR of 2.8 coupled with the Annual
on the resolutions at the meeting is
Safety Excellence and Culture survey
important, and if you are not able
recording improvements across all
to attend I recommend that you
key measures. Fortescue's unwavering
exercise your voting rights either by
determination to deliver shareholder
completing and returning the enclosed
returns through dividends and
Proxy Form or by lodging it online at
investment in growth was evident in
www.linkmarketservices.com.au and
FY19 with record dividends distributed
following the directions in the Notice
to shareholders. The ability to deliver
of Meeting and on the proxy form.
this increased return to shareholders
Your Directors and management
is underpinned by the successful
team look forward to seeing you at
execution of the Company's strategy,
the meeting.
through balance sheet strength,
enhanced product mix, sustained cost
Yours sincerely
and efficiency focus, as well as the
strength of demand for iron ore.
In August, the Board welcomed the
appointment of Dr Ya-Qin Zhang as a
Non-Executive Director. Dr Zhang is a
world-renowned scientist and leading
Andrew Forrest AO
business executive. His knowledge and
Please read the Notice and Explanatory Statement carefully
If you are not able to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, please complete and return the Proxy Form in accordance with the specified directions.