Fortescue Metals : Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice of Annual General Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ABN 57 002 594 (Company) will be held in the Grand Ballroom at the Hyatt Regency Perth, 99 Adelaide Terrace, East Perth, Western Australia on Tuesday, 29 October 2019 at 10.00 am (Perth time) (Meeting). If you are unable to attend the Meeting, you are encouraged to complete and return the Proxy Form attached to this Notice of Meeting. The completed Proxy Form must be received at the office of the Company's share registrar, Link Market Services Limited, by no later than 10.00 am (Perth time) on Sunday, 27 October 2019.

Date for determining voting entitlements The Directors have determined that for the purposes of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting will be those persons who are registered Shareholders at 10.00am (Perth time) on Sunday, 27 October 2019. Accordingly, transfers of shares registered after that time will be disregarded in determining entitlements to attend and vote at the Meeting. Appointment of Proxies Each Shareholder who is entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy. The proxy does not need to be a Shareholder. A Shareholder who is entitled to cast two or more votes may appoint two proxies and may specify the proportion of votes each proxy is to exercise. If no proportion is specified, each proxy may exercise half the Shareholder's votes.