Fortescue Metals : Official sod turning of US$1.275bn Eliwana Mine and Rail Project

5 July 2019

The Companies Officer

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Dear Madam or Sir

OFFICIAL SOD TURNING OF US$1.275BN ELIWANA MINE AND RAIL PROJECT

Fortescue Metals Group's (Fortescue) Founder and Chairman, Andrew Forrest AO, was today joined by Hon. Mark McGowan, Premier of Western Australia, Fortescue Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines and the Company's Core Leadership Team, for the official sod turning of the Eliwana Mine and Rail Project in the Pilbara, Western Australia.

The US$1.275 billion project includes the construction of 143 kilometres of rail, a new 30mtpa dry ore processing facility (OPF) and infrastructure. First ore on train is expected in December 2020.

Eliwana underpins the sustainable production of West Pilbara Fines and provides the flexibility for Fortescue to deliver products at greater than 60% iron grade. The development will utilise the latest technology, autonomous trucks and design efficiency, further cementing Fortescue's world leading use of innovation across its mining operations.

Mr Forrest said, "This is a proud day for Fortescue as we celebrate the largest project since the Kings Valley mine in 2014.

"Since Fortescue was founded 16 years ago, we have held community and family at our core and continued to deliver on our commitment to be the safest, lowest cost company.

"Eliwana is the next great step into the Western Hub, enhancing our profitability and extending our mine life.

"As always, we are committed to ensuring communities benefit from our growth and development and Eliwana continues our significant contribution to the great state of Western Australia. The Project will generate up to 1,900 jobs during construction and 500 full-time site positions once operational," Mr Forrest said.

"I congratulate Fortescue on the start of this important, job-creating project," Premier Mark McGowan said.

"With around 2,400 jobs created in construction and operations, Eliwana will create significant opportunities for Western Australian workers. It's great to see a strong local content component, with many Western Australian companies awarded contracts to carry our important works, including steel fabrication.