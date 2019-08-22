Fortescue Metals : Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Update - Operating Properties

The Companies Officer

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

23 August 2019

Dear Madam or Sir

Fortescue Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Update: Operating Properties

Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG, Fortescue) presents the Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources statement for its Hematite and Magnetite operating properties at 30 June 2019.

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources are reported in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, December 2012 (the JORC Code) as required by the Australian Securities Exchange. The annual summary will be included in Fortescue's 2019 Annual Report and should be read in conjunction with the enclosed supporting technical information (Attachment 1 - Hematite Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Report and Attachment 2 - Magnetite Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Report).

Hematite Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources - Operating Properties

Reporting 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Basis Million Tonnes Fe % Million Tonnes Fe % Ore Reserves (Dry Product) 2,288 57.5 2,250 57.4 Mineral Resources (Dry In-Situ) 6,175 56.3 6,122 56.4

Operating Properties include the Chichester and Solomon Hubs as well as the Eliwana deposit (part of the Western Hub). Ore deposit types include Bedded Iron (BID), Channel Iron (CID) and Detrital Iron (DID) mineralisation.

A Mineral Resource update for the Iron Bridge Magnetite project was completed by Snowden Mining Industry Consultants in 2019 and provided in an ASX release dated 2 April 2019.

Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines said, "We are pleased to report our Hematite Ore Reserves and Resources at our operating properties maintained at over six billion tonnes, supporting the sustainability of our core iron ore assets across our Solomon and Chichester Hubs, as well as our developing Western Hub."

"Our Eliwana Mine and Rail Project in the Western Hub is now underway, in addition to our Iron Bridge Magnetite Project which is developing Australia's largest JORC compliant magnetite resource."