Fortescue Metals : Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Update - Operating Properties

Fortescue Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Update: Operating Properties
Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG, Fortescue) presents the Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources statement for its Hematite and Magnetite operating properties at 30 June 2019.
Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources are reported in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, December 2012 (the JORC Code) as required by the Australian Securities Exchange. The annual summary will be included in Fortescue's 2019 Annual Report and should be read in conjunction with the enclosed supporting technical information (Attachment 1 - Hematite Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Report and Attachment 2 - Magnetite Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Report).
Hematite Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources - Operating Properties
|
|
Reporting
|
30 June 2019
|
|
30 June 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basis
|
Million Tonnes
|
Fe %
|
Million Tonnes
|
Fe %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ore Reserves
|
(Dry Product)
|
2,288
|
57.5
|
2,250
|
57.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mineral Resources
|
(Dry In-Situ)
|
6,175
|
56.3
|
6,122
|
56.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Properties include the Chichester and Solomon Hubs as well as the Eliwana deposit (part of the Western Hub). Ore deposit types include Bedded Iron (BID), Channel Iron (CID) and Detrital Iron (DID) mineralisation.
A Mineral Resource update for the Iron Bridge Magnetite project was completed by Snowden Mining Industry Consultants in 2019 and provided in an ASX release dated 2 April 2019.
Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines said, "We are pleased to report our Hematite Ore Reserves and Resources at our operating properties maintained at over six billion tonnes, supporting the sustainability of our core iron ore assets across our Solomon and Chichester Hubs, as well as our developing Western Hub."
"Our Eliwana Mine and Rail Project in the Western Hub is now underway, in addition to our Iron Bridge Magnetite Project which is developing Australia's largest JORC compliant magnetite resource."
Background
The Iron Bridge Project is owned through an unincorporated joint venture (UJV) between FMG Magnetite Pty Ltd (69 per cent) and Formosa Steel IB Ltd (31 per cent). FMG Magnetite Pty Ltd is a subsidiary of FMG Iron Bridge Ltd, a Hong Kong registered company owned by Fortescue (88 per cent) and a subsidiary of Baosteel Resources International Company Limited (12 per cent). Formosa Steel IB Pty Ltd is a 100% wholly owned entity of Formosa Plastics Group.
|
|
Ore Reserves and
Mineral Resources
Update
Operating Properties
Attachment 1
Hematite Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Report
1
Fortescue Hematite Mineral Resource Reporting as at 30th June 2019 Chichester Deposits (Cloudbreak, Christmas Creek & Kutayi)
Geology
The Cloudbreak, Christmas Creek and Kutayi deposits lie within the Chichester Ranges, in northern Western Australia. Iron mineralisation is hosted by the Nammuldi Member which is the lowest member of the late Archaean aged Marra Mamba Iron Formation (MMIF). The Nammuldi Member is characterised by extensive, thick and podded iron rich bands, separated by equally extensive units of siliceous and carbonate rich chert and shale. The Nammuldi Member in the Chichester Range is interpreted to be up to 60 metres in true thickness. Underlying the Nammuldi Member rocks are black shales and volcanic rocks belonging to the Jeerinah Formation. Extended periods of tectonic activity have variably folded and faulted these rocks, together with weak metamorphism. Subsequent erosion and hardcapping or lateritic processes have altered these rocks, and present outcrop of Nammuldi Member represents a ridge of low- lying hills (relief up to 30 metres) throughout the prospect areas. These ridges are recognised as the Chichester Ranges.
Drilling within the prospects has proved that the Nammuldi target horizon extends below cover away from the hills. In these regions (recognised mineralisation has been intersected more than 6 kilometres from the outcrop) the target iron formation can be overlain by Tertiary age colluvium and alluvium (younger than 65 Million years). This colluvium can contain both cemented and un-cemented detrital products of iron enriched material, BIF, chert and shale within a matrix of finer grained sediments (including clays). Percolation of groundwater through the weathering profiles has resulted in precipitation of both calcrete and ferricrete creating resistant horizons within the extensive regolith. More proximal to the Fortescue Marsh to the south, the Tertiary sediments become finer grained and more clay dominant, with some recognised calcareous zones. A simplified geological cross section through the Chichester Ranges is shown in Figure
1. A typical stratigraphic section of the Chichester Ranges is shown in Figure 2.
Figure 1
|
Simplified Schematic geological section through Chichester Ranges
|
|
TARGET INTERVAL, NAMMULDI ORE
|
|
Hardcap and detritals
|
20 METRES
|
Alluvial Overburden
|
|
Nammuldi ore horizon
|
|
Footwall BIF + shales
|
|
UP TO 4000 METRES
|
2
