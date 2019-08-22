Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Fortescue Metals Group Limited    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fortescue Metals : Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Update - Operating Properties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 11:03pm EDT

The Companies Officer

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

23 August 2019

Dear Madam or Sir

Fortescue Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Update: Operating Properties

Fortescue Metals Group (ASX:FMG, Fortescue) presents the Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources statement for its Hematite and Magnetite operating properties at 30 June 2019.

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources are reported in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, December 2012 (the JORC Code) as required by the Australian Securities Exchange. The annual summary will be included in Fortescue's 2019 Annual Report and should be read in conjunction with the enclosed supporting technical information (Attachment 1 - Hematite Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Report and Attachment 2 - Magnetite Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Report).

Hematite Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources - Operating Properties

Reporting

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

Basis

Million Tonnes

Fe %

Million Tonnes

Fe %

Ore Reserves

(Dry Product)

2,288

57.5

2,250

57.4

Mineral Resources

(Dry In-Situ)

6,175

56.3

6,122

56.4

Operating Properties include the Chichester and Solomon Hubs as well as the Eliwana deposit (part of the Western Hub). Ore deposit types include Bedded Iron (BID), Channel Iron (CID) and Detrital Iron (DID) mineralisation.

A Mineral Resource update for the Iron Bridge Magnetite project was completed by Snowden Mining Industry Consultants in 2019 and provided in an ASX release dated 2 April 2019.

Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines said, "We are pleased to report our Hematite Ore Reserves and Resources at our operating properties maintained at over six billion tonnes, supporting the sustainability of our core iron ore assets across our Solomon and Chichester Hubs, as well as our developing Western Hub."

"Our Eliwana Mine and Rail Project in the Western Hub is now underway, in addition to our Iron Bridge Magnetite Project which is developing Australia's largest JORC compliant magnetite resource."

Fortescue Metals Group Limited

PO Box 6915

ABN 57 002 594 872

East Perth, Western Australia 6004

Level 2, 87 Adelaide Terrace

P +61 8 6218 8888

East Perth, Western Australia 6004

E fmgl@fmgl.com.au

Yours sincerely

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP

CAMERON WILSON

Company Secretary

Media contact:

Investor Relations contact:

Michael Vaughan

Stuart Gale

investorrelations@fmgl.com.au

  1. mediarelations@fmgl.com.au
  1. +61 422 602 720

Background

The Iron Bridge Project is owned through an unincorporated joint venture (UJV) between FMG Magnetite Pty Ltd (69 per cent) and Formosa Steel IB Ltd (31 per cent). FMG Magnetite Pty Ltd is a subsidiary of FMG Iron Bridge Ltd, a Hong Kong registered company owned by Fortescue (88 per cent) and a subsidiary of Baosteel Resources International Company Limited (12 per cent). Formosa Steel IB Pty Ltd is a 100% wholly owned entity of Formosa Plastics Group.

Fortescue Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Update: Operating Properties

Page 2 of 2

Insert our Number here

Ore Reserves and

Mineral Resources

Update

Operating Properties

Attachment 1

Hematite Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Report

1

Fortescue Hematite Mineral Resource Reporting as at 30th June 2019 Chichester Deposits (Cloudbreak, Christmas Creek & Kutayi)

Geology

The Cloudbreak, Christmas Creek and Kutayi deposits lie within the Chichester Ranges, in northern Western Australia. Iron mineralisation is hosted by the Nammuldi Member which is the lowest member of the late Archaean aged Marra Mamba Iron Formation (MMIF). The Nammuldi Member is characterised by extensive, thick and podded iron rich bands, separated by equally extensive units of siliceous and carbonate rich chert and shale. The Nammuldi Member in the Chichester Range is interpreted to be up to 60 metres in true thickness. Underlying the Nammuldi Member rocks are black shales and volcanic rocks belonging to the Jeerinah Formation. Extended periods of tectonic activity have variably folded and faulted these rocks, together with weak metamorphism. Subsequent erosion and hardcapping or lateritic processes have altered these rocks, and present outcrop of Nammuldi Member represents a ridge of low- lying hills (relief up to 30 metres) throughout the prospect areas. These ridges are recognised as the Chichester Ranges.

Drilling within the prospects has proved that the Nammuldi target horizon extends below cover away from the hills. In these regions (recognised mineralisation has been intersected more than 6 kilometres from the outcrop) the target iron formation can be overlain by Tertiary age colluvium and alluvium (younger than 65 Million years). This colluvium can contain both cemented and un-cemented detrital products of iron enriched material, BIF, chert and shale within a matrix of finer grained sediments (including clays). Percolation of groundwater through the weathering profiles has resulted in precipitation of both calcrete and ferricrete creating resistant horizons within the extensive regolith. More proximal to the Fortescue Marsh to the south, the Tertiary sediments become finer grained and more clay dominant, with some recognised calcareous zones. A simplified geological cross section through the Chichester Ranges is shown in Figure

1. A typical stratigraphic section of the Chichester Ranges is shown in Figure 2.

Figure 1

Simplified Schematic geological section through Chichester Ranges

TARGET INTERVAL, NAMMULDI ORE

Hardcap and detritals

20 METRES

Alluvial Overburden

Nammuldi ore horizon

Footwall BIF + shales

UP TO 4000 METRES

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 03:02:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
11:03pFORTESCUE METALS : Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources Update - Operating Propert..
PU
11:03pFORTESCUE METALS : Mineral Resources Update - Development Properties
PU
08:25aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed; Hong Kong Rattled By Continued Protests
DJ
08/20FORTESCUE METALS : A family affair at Fortescue's Roebourne Working Bee
PU
08/19FORTESCUE METALS : signs Pledge for Gender Parity
PU
08/18FORTESCUE METALS : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
08/16FORTESCUE METALS : develops rail recruitment program for Port Hedland based-scho..
PU
08/15ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed After Conflicting Trade Messages From China
DJ
08/13ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise As Investors Relieved By Trump's Tariff Repr..
DJ
08/12ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall As Hong Kong Tensions Remain High
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 821 M
EBIT 2019 4 574 M
Net income 2019 3 017 M
Debt 2019 2 122 M
Yield 2019 15,7%
P/E ratio 2019 5,10x
P/E ratio 2020 3,98x
EV / Sales2019 1,77x
EV / Sales2020 1,45x
Capitalization 15 299 M
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 5,81  $
Last Close Price 4,97  $
Spread / Highest target 52,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED80.91%15 190
VALE-14.04%56 158
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.41.60%8 385
NMDC LTD-6.92%3 696
FERREXPO PLC10.87%1 538
XUANHUA CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group