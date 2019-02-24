Fortescue Metals : Pilot boxing program sure to be a knockout success

Feb 25, 2019

Fortescue Metals Group in conjunction with the South Hedland Police, Town of Port Hedland, Wirraka Maya and Unit2Boxing are working to implement a Pilot Boxing Program for local high school students.



The initiative aims to increase youth engagement, build self-esteem and promote an active lifestyle for young people living in Port Hedland.



Scheduled to start in early February, the free 10 week program will be held at the JD Hardie Centre, two afternoons a week. Fortescue is providing financial support towards the purchase of boxing gloves and bags.



Fortescue Director of Community, Environment and Government, Tim Langmead said Fortescue's ongoing partnerships with the South Hedland Police are helping to improve social and educational outcomes for young people living in Port Hedland.

'Contributing to strong and vibrant communities in which we live and operate is a key Fortescue commitment and we are pleased to be involved in this initiative,' Mr Langmead said.

'By supporting the important work of the South Hedland Police, we are helping to engage local youth, increase their attendance at school, and build relationships that will eventually lead to employment opportunities when they graduate.'

South Hedland Police Senior Sergeant Jeremy Marklew said participants will be working towards a showcase event with some special guest World Champion Boxers in attendance.

'The boxing program provides youth in Port Hedland with the opportunity to participate in a course that will instil self-discipline, fitness and overall wellbeing,' Senior Sergeant Marklew said.