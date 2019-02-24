Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Fortescue Metals Group Limited    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/22
6.32 AUD   -1.40%
10:07pFORTESCUE METALS : Pilot boxing program sure to be a knockout success
PU
02/19FORTESCUE METALS : Half Year Financial Results (FY2019) Presentation
PU
02/19FORTESCUE METALS : Half Year Financial Results (FY2019)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fortescue Metals : Pilot boxing program sure to be a knockout success

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 10:07pm EST

Feb 25, 2019

Fortescue Metals Group in conjunction with the South Hedland Police, Town of Port Hedland, Wirraka Maya and Unit2Boxing are working to implement a Pilot Boxing Program for local high school students.

The initiative aims to increase youth engagement, build self-esteem and promote an active lifestyle for young people living in Port Hedland.

Scheduled to start in early February, the free 10 week program will be held at the JD Hardie Centre, two afternoons a week. Fortescue is providing financial support towards the purchase of boxing gloves and bags.

Fortescue Director of Community, Environment and Government, Tim Langmead said Fortescue's ongoing partnerships with the South Hedland Police are helping to improve social and educational outcomes for young people living in Port Hedland.

'Contributing to strong and vibrant communities in which we live and operate is a key Fortescue commitment and we are pleased to be involved in this initiative,' Mr Langmead said.

'By supporting the important work of the South Hedland Police, we are helping to engage local youth, increase their attendance at school, and build relationships that will eventually lead to employment opportunities when they graduate.'

South Hedland Police Senior Sergeant Jeremy Marklew said participants will be working towards a showcase event with some special guest World Champion Boxers in attendance.

'The boxing program provides youth in Port Hedland with the opportunity to participate in a course that will instil self-discipline, fitness and overall wellbeing,' Senior Sergeant Marklew said.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 03:06:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
10:07pFORTESCUE METALS : Pilot boxing program sure to be a knockout success
PU
02/19FORTESCUE METALS : Half Year Financial Results (FY2019) Presentation
PU
02/19FORTESCUE METALS : Half Year Financial Results (FY2019)
PU
02/19FORTESCUE METALS : Half Year Financial Results (FY2019) including Appendix 4D
PU
02/19FORTESCUE METALS : Steps Up Investor Returns Despite Profit Slip
DJ
02/19FORTESCUE METALS : Dividend Distribution - FMG
PU
02/14ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pause From Strong Run With U.S.-China Trade Talks..
DJ
02/04ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed Amid Holiday Closures; Sony Sinks
DJ
02/02FORTESCUE METALS : prepares for iron ore sweet spot after Vale dam disaster in B..
AQ
01/30FORTESCUE METALS : 2Q Iron-Ore Shipments Rise on Year
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 728 M
EBIT 2019 2 493 M
Net income 2019 1 472 M
Debt 2019 2 664 M
Yield 2019 8,90%
P/E ratio 2019 9,14
P/E ratio 2020 10,68
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
EV / Sales 2020 2,24x
Capitalization 13 800 M
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,69 $
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED50.84%13 800
VALE-11.27%66 250
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.41.46%8 910
NMDC LTD-0.10%4 310
FERREXPO PLC38.76%2 075
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION34.65%1 583
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.