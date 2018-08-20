Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Fortescue Metals Group Limited    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED (FMG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fortescue Metals : Profit Slumps, Dividend Slashed -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 02:27am CEST

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Fortescue Metals Group more than halved its dividend after a sharp fall in annual profit and offered more detail around plans to reinvigorate earnings by changing the type of iron ore it sells.

The world's fourth-biggest exporter of iron ore on Monday recorded a 58% slump in net profit for the 12 months through June, to US$879 million. Directors declared a final dividend of 12 Australian cents (US$0.088) a share, down from a payout of A$0.25 a share a year ago. That was largely in line with expectations given headwinds buffeting the miner were well known.

The company has been grappling with a stubbornly wide price gap between ore with high and low iron-content that emerged over the past couple of years as Chinese steelmakers sought higher-grade raw materials.

"High profit margins being realized by Chinese steel mills, uncertainty surrounding environmental restrictions and high coal prices supported increased demand for high iron-content ores," Fortescue said in an annual report on Monday.

Fortescue provided further details on a plan to sell a new 60% iron-content product, which it said will be named West Pilbara Fines. The miner currently sells cargoes with about 58% iron content, well below the industry benchmark of 62%.

Perth-based Fortescue said it will start producing West Pilbara Fines early in 2019 by blending ore from its existing Firetail mine with higher iron-content ore from newly developed areas near its Cloudbreak pit, all in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

Over the longer-run, ore will be sourced from the US$1.3 billion Eliwana mine and rail project, which Fortescue's board approved in May. Fortescue aims to have the Eliwana mine running by the end of 2020.

Companies that specialize in exporting low-grade ore have fallen out of favor with investors as unwanted material piled up at China's coastal ports. Shares in Fortescue have fallen roughly 30% since the start of 2017.

BHP Billiton, the world's top miner and third-largest iron-ore exporter by volume, is also developing a new mine at a high-grade deposit in the Pilbara to lift its average grade to 62% from 61%.

Fortescue recorded an average iron ore price of US$44 a metric ton for the year through June. That was down from US$53 a ton during the year-earlier period.

It sold shipments for about 64% of the average benchmark price during the year, compared to roughly 77% during the 12 months prior. On Friday, iron ore with 58% iron content was selling for US$38.50 a ton versus the benchmark 62% iron-content price of US$67.50 a ton, according to S&P Global Platts, a price-information provider.

Fortescue shipped 170 million metric tons of the steelmaking commodity, in line with its annual target and with prior-year shipments of 170.4 million tons. It cut mining costs, but said it faced pressure from increased fuel expenses and higher charges for shipping.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP BILLITON LIMITED -0.30% 32.74 End-of-day quote.10.72%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -1.17% 4.21 End-of-day quote.-13.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
02:27aFORTESCUE METALS : Profit Slumps, Dividend Slashed -- Update
DJ
01:06aFORTESCUE METALS : Media Release - FY18 Results
PU
01:06aFORTESCUE METALS : Dividend/Distribution - FMG
PU
08/19FORTESCUE METALS : Profit Slumps, Dividend Slashed
DJ
08/15FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : annual earnings release
08/06FORTESCUE METALS : releases Modern Slavery Voluntary Statement 2018
PU
07/30FORTESCUE METALS : Capex Plans To Feature For Fortescue Metals
AQ
07/26FORTESCUE METALS : CEO for a Day at the forefront of innovation
PU
07/26FORTESCUE METALS : June 2018 Quarterly Production Report
PU
07/25FORTESCUE METALS : Iron Ore Exports Steady, to Focus on Boosting Margins
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06Fortescue cuts Atlas Iron stake to 11.37% 
07/13China's June iron ore imports tumble on pollution curbs, rising stockpiles 
06/18Comparison Of The 2nd Tier Of Major Miners (11 To 20) 
06/07BHP, Rio Tinto upgraded at JPM on strong price outlook for iron ore, coal 
05/31Would Wider-Than-Expected Discount To Benchmark Price Make Fortescue More Com.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 939 M
EBIT 2018 1 927 M
Net income 2018 1 080 M
Debt 2018 3 032 M
Yield 2018 6,20%
P/E ratio 2018 8,98
P/E ratio 2019 9,68
EV / Sales 2018 1,81x
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
Capitalization 9 516 M
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3,75 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-13.73%9 516
VALE28.46%68 644
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.-30.26%5 832
NMDC LTD-24.35%4 739
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION-9.63%1 204
FERREXPO PLC-47.07%1 161
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.