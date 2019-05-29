Fortescue Metals : Recruitment Trailer hits the road for the first time

May 30, 2019

Fortescue Metals Group (Fortescue) is pleased to announce the launch of its Recruitment Trailer. The trailer aims to help close the gap in employment outcomes between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal Australians by providing better access to job opportunities and training in remote communities.



Packed full of career resources and job application forms, the trailer encourages young people to think about their future and learn about various employment opportunities available at Fortescue and other organisations.



Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines said the trailer is part of Fortescue's strategy to provide training and employment opportunities in the Pilbara.



'Fortescue has a proud history of championing Aboriginal employment and we continue to focus on ensuring that the communities in which we operate benefit from the growth and development of our business through initiatives like the Recruitment Trailer.'



'At Fortescue, we empower our employees to innovate and do things differently. The trailer is part of our strategy to develop practical solutions to address the barriers to employment in remote Aboriginal communities. I would like to thank our Fortescue People team for their outstanding contribution through initiatives like the Recruitment Trailer,' Ms Gaines said.



Damien Ardagh, Fortescue's Manager of Aboriginal Development Projects, has been with Fortescue for over a decade and will lead the Recruitment Trailer's tour of the Pilbara.

'As Fortescue grows as a business we remain committed to ensuring the Traditional Custodians have access to the training and employment opportunities Fortescue offers. The trailer is one way we are delivering on this promise,' Mr Ardagh said.



The launch of the Recruitment Trailer supports Fortescue's 'Up 4 It' initiative which has been running for the past 12 years. Up 4 It is a school based program delivering healthy messages and school attendance incentives to remote schools in the Pilbara, designed specifically to improve the attendance rates of Aboriginal students in remote Western Australian schools.



So far, the trailer has made its way to South Hedland and the Yandeyarra Community. Over the next couple of months the trailer will tour Marble Bar, Jigalong Community, Nullagine, Newman and Tom Price.