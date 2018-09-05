Log in
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED (FMG)

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED (FMG)
News

Fortescue Metals : Seventh annual Fortescue Roebourne Working Bee

09/05/2018 | 02:27am CEST

Sep 5, 2018

Over 100 volunteers came together for Fortescue Metals Group's (Fortescue) annual Roebourne Working Bee to revitalise Roebourne District High School's grounds with painting, landscaping repairs and maintenance.

Now in its seventh year, the Roebourne working bee is a highlight of Fortescue's community calendar and brings together Fortescue team members and their families, teachers, parents and children of the school and local community members from Roebourne, Karratha and Port Hedland.

Fortescue Chief Executive Officer, Elizabeth Gaines, said the annual event is a terrific example of Fortescue's long term partnership with the people of Roebourne.

'Since 2011, the Fortescue family has come together to give back to the Roebourne community and ensure Roebourne District High School remains a vibrant and welcoming environment for the students.'

'The working bee is a true community effort and I thank the local businesses and local organisations whose generous donations are helping to make a difference at the school,' Ms Gaines said.

Local businesses involved in the annual working bee include Blackwoods, Coates Hire Karratha, Diverse Group Wickham, Hanson Construction Materials, Hertz Karratha, Home Hardware, Linfox, Northwest Tree Services, Morris, Monadelphous, and Toxfree Australia, as well as Mingullatharndo Community, The Ngarluma Yindjibarndi Foundation and Wirlu-murra Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 00:26:03 UTC
