FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED    FMG

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/05
7.78 AUD   +1.04%
Fortescue Metals : Statement on Andrew Forrest bitcoin scam

04/05/2019 | 04:32am EDT

Apr 5, 2019

It has come to our attention that the name, image and misinformation about the personal life of our Chairman Andrew Forrest have been used to entice people into paying money to scammers. Such scams are abhorrent and we are doing what we can to try and alert people to them.

To this end, we want to confirm that:

  • Mr Forrest does not publish information about investments he or his family make, except as required by law
  • You should not rely on statements you read about the Forrest family's investments as being recommendations or endorsements for you to invest
  • Mr Forrest has not endorsed or invested in bitcoin

If you encounter any scam, you may report it to the following agencies:

  • Australian Cybercrime Online Reporting Network (ACORN)
  • Scamwatch (phone 1300 795 995 or visit www.scamwatch.gov.au)

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 08:31:09 UTC
