Fortescue Metals : Statement on Andrew Forrest bitcoin scam

Apr 5, 2019

It has come to our attention that the name, image and misinformation about the personal life of our Chairman Andrew Forrest have been used to entice people into paying money to scammers. Such scams are abhorrent and we are doing what we can to try and alert people to them.

To this end, we want to confirm that:

Mr Forrest does not publish information about investments he or his family make, except as required by law

You should not rely on statements you read about the Forrest family's investments as being recommendations or endorsements for you to invest

Mr Forrest has not endorsed or invested in bitcoin

If you encounter any scam, you may report it to the following agencies: