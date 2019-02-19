Fortescue Metals : Steps Up Investor Returns Despite Profit Slip

By Rhiannon Hoyle



SYDNEY--Fortescue Metals Group will give shareholders a beefed-up midyear payout including a special dividend to reflect its upbeat outlook, despite a slip in first-half profit.

The world's fourth-biggest exporter of iron ore recorded a 5% fall in net profit for the six months through December, to US$644 million. Revenue was down 4% at US$3.54 billion, it said.

Still, directors declared an interim dividend of 19 Australian cents (US$0.14) a share, up from 11 cents a share a year ago. Fortescue said it will also pay a special dividend of 11 cents next month.

Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines said the higher payout reflected Fortescue's confidence in its outlook.

Iron-ore prices have risen sharply this year because of concerns over a supply shortfall, as major miner Vale SA cuts back in the aftermath of a deadly dam spill in Brazil.

Fortescue, which has also been buying back its own shares, has meantime been working to reinvigorate earnings by changing the type of iron ore it sells. The company has in recent years grappled with a stubbornly wide price gap between benchmark 62% iron ore prices and the low-grade ore, with about 58% iron, it typically sells.

As a result, it has invested in a new 60% iron-content product that it began shipping in December. To support sales, Fortescue will build its US$1.3 billion Eliwana mine and rail project, which Fortescue's board approved last year. Fortescue aims to have the Eliwana mine running by the end of 2020.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com