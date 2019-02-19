Log in
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/19
6.35 AUD   -0.31%
Fortescue Metals : Steps Up Investor Returns Despite Profit Slip

02/19/2019 | 06:06pm EST

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Fortescue Metals Group will give shareholders a beefed-up midyear payout including a special dividend to reflect its upbeat outlook, despite a slip in first-half profit.

The world's fourth-biggest exporter of iron ore recorded a 5% fall in net profit for the six months through December, to US$644 million. Revenue was down 4% at US$3.54 billion, it said.

Still, directors declared an interim dividend of 19 Australian cents (US$0.14) a share, up from 11 cents a share a year ago. Fortescue said it will also pay a special dividend of 11 cents next month.

Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines said the higher payout reflected Fortescue's confidence in its outlook.

Iron-ore prices have risen sharply this year because of concerns over a supply shortfall, as major miner Vale SA cuts back in the aftermath of a deadly dam spill in Brazil.

Fortescue, which has also been buying back its own shares, has meantime been working to reinvigorate earnings by changing the type of iron ore it sells. The company has in recent years grappled with a stubbornly wide price gap between benchmark 62% iron ore prices and the low-grade ore, with about 58% iron, it typically sells.

As a result, it has invested in a new 60% iron-content product that it began shipping in December. To support sales, Fortescue will build its US$1.3 billion Eliwana mine and rail project, which Fortescue's board approved last year. Fortescue aims to have the Eliwana mine running by the end of 2020.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -0.31% 6.35 End-of-day quote.52.03%
VALE 0.53% 45.49 End-of-day quote.-11.45%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 464 M
EBIT 2019 2 222 M
Net income 2019 1 269 M
Debt 2019 2 706 M
Yield 2019 6,37%
P/E ratio 2019 10,85
P/E ratio 2020 12,06
EV / Sales 2019 2,24x
EV / Sales 2020 2,28x
Capitalization 14 002 M
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 4,35 $
Spread / Average Target -4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED52.03%14 002
VALE-11.45%64 020
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.37.55%8 800
NMDC LTD-4.85%4 072
FERREXPO PLC35.11%1 995
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION30.86%1 530
