FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED (FMG)

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED (FMG)
My previous session
Fortescue Metals : Students gets into the swing of it with Fortescue's annual hockey carnivals

09/04/2018 | 05:22am CEST

Sep 4, 2018

Fortescue Metals Group's (Fortescue) Pilbara Community Hockey Program (PCHP) finished on a high with a series of hockey carnivals held in in Roebourne, Yandeyarra and Port Hedland.

Around 150 students from across the Pilbara joined Olympians and current members of the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos, including Grant Schubert, Matthew Dawson, Aaron Kleinschmidt, Brooke Peris and Georgia Wilson at the interschool carnivals.

Fortescue works with Hockey Australia to deliver the PCHP, which sits under the umbrella of Hockey Australia's National Indigenous Program.

Through this program, members of the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos host workshops with 12 schools and two local hockey associations. The clinics, delivered over ten weeks throughout May - July develop hockey skills and demonstrate the importance of teamwork and a healthy lifestyle to school children.

Fortescue Chief Executive Officer, Elizabeth Gaines, said Fortescue was proud to work with Hockey Australia to deliver the community program for the seventh year.

'At Fortescue, we are committed to building thriving local communities and are proud to support an initiative that is working to improve social and educational outcomes for children living in remote regions,' Ms Gaines said.

Hockey Australia Commercial Partnership Manager Shane Tonkin said: 'This year represented the seventh year of our 10-year partnership with Fortescue and the program is continuing to grow from strength to strength.

'Hockey Australia's national team athletes really enjoy providing a sense of inspiration and can-do attitude to the children of the Pilbara region and we strongly believe it makes a difference.'

Fortescue is the Naming Rights Partner of the Kookaburras and a supporting partner of the Hockeyroos, Australia's national hockey teams.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 03:21:01 UTC
