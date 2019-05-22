Log in
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
Fortescue Metals : University students gain real world experience through Fortescue's Undergraduate Program

05/22/2019

May 23, 2019

Fortescue Metals Group is pleased to announce the introduction of its Undergraduate Program.

The Undergraduate Program is an extension of Fortescue's Vacation Program, providing ongoing project work to students who are completing their university degrees. The unique nature of the program allows students to gain real world experience and to ensure a seamless transition into full-time work while they complete their studies.

This year's cohort includes 14 students in science-based disciplines such as electrical, mining, chemical, civil, mechanical, metallurgy and geology.

Mining Engineering student Josh Aravidis completed Fortescue's three month Vacation Program at Cloudbreak during his 2018/19 university summer break. Josh also participated in Fortescue's China-Australia University tour and was then recruited for a part-time role in the Undergraduate Program at Fortescue.

'I enjoy taking ownership of work and being part of projects that make a real difference at the Company. Working with actual project data is the best way to learn as it puts all of your theoretical knowledge into context,' Josh said.

'Once I finish my studies, I'd like to progress into Fortescue's Graduate Program. There are so many growth opportunities at Fortescue which is very motivating as I'd eventually like to move into a management position.'

Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines said, 'At Fortescue, we are committed to providing training and employment pathways for the next generation of our workforce. We have also established a number of valuable partnerships in the university sector as we believe increasing cooperation and innovation is fundamental to ensuring a bright future for our industry.'

'This approach, together with our undergraduate program allows us to build and maintain relationships with students while they finish their studies. By setting the students up for success and assisting with their transition from university to the workplace, we are supporting the mining professionals of the future' said Ms Gaines.

How to apply to the Undergraduate Program?

Students must successfully complete Fortescue's Vacation Program to be eligible for the Undergraduate Program.

The Vacation Program runs for twelve weeks from December to February and all placements are site based on a fly-in fly-out roster. Applications open in August. Find out more http://www.fmgl.com.au/jobs-at-fortescue/career-pathways.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 02:17:01 UTC
