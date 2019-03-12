Log in
FORTESCUE METALS : University students reap the benefits of Fortescue's Vacation Program
PU
FORTESCUE METALS : Update - Dividend Distribution - FMG
PU
FORTESCUE METALS : DRP Price Allocation
PU
Fortescue Metals : University students reap the benefits of Fortescue's Vacation Program

03/12/2019 | 10:13pm EDT

Mar 13, 2019

Fortescue Metals Group is pleased to announce the completion of its 2018/19 Vacation Program. A total of 38 students were enrolled in the program.

The Vacation Program, a precursor to Fortescue's Graduate Program, offers students the opportunity to work at one of Fortescue's operations in a 'hands-on' environment where they are paired with a Fortescue employee who provides professional supervision and mentoring.

Curtin graduate Casey Clifton recently completed Fortescue's Vacation Program in a Mine Geologist role at Christmas Creek and has been offered a position in the 2019 graduate intake. The Bachelor of Science (Applied Geology) and (Environmental Biology) graduate looks forward to commencing the two year Graduate Program in March this year.

'During the Vacation Program I was able to build on my theoretical knowledge and gain a greater understanding of what goes into operating mines,' Casey said.

'The welcoming, open office environment gave me exposure to other roles at the company and provided me with access to senior leaders. This experience helped me realise that eventually I would like to move into a management role in the geology team, with an environmental focus.'

Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines said, 'At Fortescue, we are committed to providing training and employment pathways for the next generation of our workforce. Our Vacation Student Program is designed to set the students up for success by assisting their transition from university to the workplace.'

Students from the 2018/19 Vacation Program cohort, which included 26 per cent women, were enrolled in a variety of disciplines, including business, electrical engineering, environmental science, geology, geotechnical engineering, mining engineering, metallurgy, civil engineering mechatronics and mechanical engineering.

The program runs for twelve weeks from December to February and all placements are site based on a fly-in fly-out roster.

Applications for the 2019/20 Vacation Program open in August 2019.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 02:12:00 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
