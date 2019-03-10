Fortescue Metals : Update - Dividend Distribution - FMG

Notification of dividend / distribution
Entity name
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LTD
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
FMG - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday March 11, 2019
Reason for the Update
DRP Price Allocation
Additional Information
Interim and special dividend for the financial half year ending 31, December 2018.
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LTD
Registration Number
1.2 Registered Number Type
ACN
1.3 ASX issuer code
FMG
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
Wednesday February 20, 2019
1.5 Date of this announcement
Monday March 11, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
FMG
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
Special
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Monday December 31, 2018
2A.4 +Record Date
Friday March 1, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Thursday February 28, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Friday March 22, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approvalCourt approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.30000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
Yes
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.19000000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 0.19000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
Part 3B - Special dividend/distribution
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
Full DRP
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)
30.0000 %
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %
3B.1 Is the special dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3B.1b Special dividend/distribution amount per +security
AUD 0.11000000
3B.2 Is special dividend/distribution franked?
Yes
3B.1a Special dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD
3B.2a Is the special dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
3B.3 Percentage of special dividend/distribution 3B.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for frankingthat is franked 100.0000 %
3B.4 Special dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 0.11000000
credit (%)
30.0000 %
3B.5 Percentage of special dividend/distribution that is unfranked 0.0000 %
3B.6 Special dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.00000000
3B.7 Special dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per +security
AUD 0.00000000
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?
Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
Monday March 4, 2019 20:00:00
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Start Date
Monday March 4, 2019
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
4A.3 DRP discount rate %
End Date
Friday March 8, 2019
The allocation of price for shares under the Plan will be calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average market price of all Fortescue shares traded on the Australian Securities Exchange during the period of five trading days commencing on the trading day after the record date of the applicable dividend.
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
AUD 6.50280
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
No
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
Friday March 22, 2019
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
No
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
No
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?
No
4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules http://www.fmgl.com.au/investors
4A.13 Further information about the DRP
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
Interim and special dividend for the financial half year ending 31, December 2018.