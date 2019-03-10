Fortescue Metals : Update - Dividend Distribution - FMG

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LTD

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

FMG - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday March 11, 2019

Reason for the Update

DRP Price Allocation

Additional Information

Interim and special dividend for the financial half year ending 31, December 2018.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LTD

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code

FMG

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement DRP Price Allocation

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Wednesday February 20, 2019

1.5 Date of this announcement

Monday March 11, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

FMG

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

Special

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Monday December 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday March 1, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday February 28, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday March 22, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.30000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.19000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.19000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3B - Special dividend/distribution

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

3B.1 Is the special dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3B.1b Special dividend/distribution amount per +security

AUD 0.11000000

3B.2 Is special dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3B.1a Special dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3B.2a Is the special dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3B.3 Percentage of special dividend/distribution 3B.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for frankingthat is franked 100.0000 %

3B.4 Special dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.11000000

credit (%)

30.0000 %

3B.5 Percentage of special dividend/distribution that is unfranked 0.0000 %

3B.6 Special dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3B.7 Special dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Monday March 4, 2019 20:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

Monday March 4, 2019

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

4A.3 DRP discount rate %

End Date

Friday March 8, 2019

The allocation of price for shares under the Plan will be calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average market price of all Fortescue shares traded on the Australian Securities Exchange during the period of five trading days commencing on the trading day after the record date of the applicable dividend.

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

AUD 6.50280

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

No

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

Friday March 22, 2019

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

No

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules http://www.fmgl.com.au/investors

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Interim and special dividend for the financial half year ending 31, December 2018.