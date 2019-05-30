Log in
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/29
8.29 AUD   -2.01%
01:24aFORTESCUE METALS : Update - DividendDistribution - FMG
PU
01:24aFORTESCUE METALS : DRP Price Allocation
PU
05/29FORTESCUE METALS : Recruitment Trailer hits the road for the first time
PU
Fortescue Metals : Update - DividendDistribution - FMG

05/30/2019 | 01:24am EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LTD

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

FMG - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday May 30, 2019

Reason for the Update

DRP Price Allocation

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LTD

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

002594872

ACN

1.3

ASX issuer code

FMG

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

DRP Price Allocation

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Tuesday May 14, 2019

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday May 30, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

FMG

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Special

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

does not relate to a specific period within the financial year in which it was paid

2A.4 +Record Date

Thursday May 23, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Wednesday May 22, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday June 14, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.60000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Yes

Full DRP

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3B - Special dividend/distribution

3B.1 Is the special dividend/distribution

3B.1a Special dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3B.1b Special dividend/distribution amount per +security

AUD 0.60000000

3B.2 Is special dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3B.2a Is the special dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3B.3 Percentage of special dividend/distribution that is franked

3B.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3B.4 Special dividend/distribution franked

3B.5 Percentage of special dividend/distribution

amount per +security

that is unfranked

AUD 0.60000000

0.0000 %

3B.6 Special dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3B.7 Special dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of

4A.3 DRP discount rate

election notices to share registry under DRP

Friday May 24, 2019 17:00:00

%

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

End Date

Thursday May 23, 2019

Wednesday May 29, 2019

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

The allocation of price for shares under the Plan will be calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average market price of all Fortescue shares traded on the Australian Securities Exchange during the period of five trading days commencing on 23 May 2019.

4A.6

DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD 8.37980

Friday June 14, 2019

4A.8

Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

No

4A.9

Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

No

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

http://www.fmgl.com.au/investors

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 05:23:04 UTC
