Fortescue Metals : Update - DividendDistribution - FMG

Entity name
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LTD
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
FMG - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday May 30, 2019
Reason for the Update
DRP Price Allocation
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LTD
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
002594872
|
ACN
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
|
FMG
|
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
DRP Price Allocation
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Tuesday May 14, 2019
1.5 Date of this announcement
Thursday May 30, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
FMG
|
|
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Special
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
does not relate to a specific period within the financial year in which it was paid
2A.4 +Record Date
Thursday May 23, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Wednesday May 22, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Friday June 14, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.60000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
|
Yes
|
Full DRP
|
|
|
|
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 3B - Special dividend/distribution
|
3B.1 Is the special dividend/distribution
|
3B.1a Special dividend/distribution estimated
|
estimated at this time?
|
amount per +security
|
No
|
AUD
3B.1b Special dividend/distribution amount per +security
AUD 0.60000000
3B.2 Is special dividend/distribution franked?
Yes
3B.2a Is the special dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
3B.3 Percentage of special dividend/distribution that is franked
3B.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)
|
100.0000 %
|
30.0000 %
|
3B.4 Special dividend/distribution franked
|
3B.5 Percentage of special dividend/distribution
|
amount per +security
|
that is unfranked
|
AUD 0.60000000
|
0.0000 %
3B.6 Special dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.00000000
3B.7 Special dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per +security
AUD 0.00000000
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?
Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of
4A.3 DRP discount rate
election notices to share registry under DRP
|
Friday May 24, 2019 17:00:00
|
%
|
|
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
|
|
Start Date
|
End Date
|
Thursday May 23, 2019
|
Wednesday May 29, 2019
|
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
|
The allocation of price for shares under the Plan will be calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average market price of all Fortescue shares traded on the Australian Securities Exchange during the period of five trading days commencing on 23 May 2019.
|
|
|
4A.6
|
DRP Price (including any discount):
|
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
|
AUD 8.37980
|
Friday June 14, 2019
|
4A.8
|
Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
|
|
No
|
|
|
4A.9
|
Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
|
No
|
|
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
No
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?
No
4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules
http://www.fmgl.com.au/investors
4A.13 Further information about the DRP
Part 5 - Further information
-
Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
-
Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
|
|
