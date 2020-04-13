Fortescue Metals : VTEC celebrates 900th job for Aboriginal people

Hedland VTEC graduate, Cynthia Cameron-Turland, will soon be starting work as a Trainee Dewatering Operator at Fortescue's Cloudbreak operations. Cynthia first heard about VTEC from her father who completed the course when the initiative began a decade ago.

'VTEC helped my father build a successful career as a Rail Shunter and he encouraged me to also sign up,' Cynthia said.

Cynthia's father, Chris Turland, said 'After I completed VTEC, I started off as a truck driver and 12 months later I progressed into a trainee train driver role. From there I went into train driving and rail shunting. I haven't looked back since.

'Three generations of my family have worked at Fortescue including my mother, sisters and now my daughter, Cynthia who I'm so proud of. My son is finishing school soon and he's also looking at getting an apprenticeship through the program,' Chris said.

Fortescue Chief Executive Officer, Elizabeth Gaines, said, 'The Turland family's achievements demonstrate the power of economic opportunity through training and employment, and the sustainability of the VTEC program.