Fortescue Metals : VTEC provides career progression opportunities

04/10/2019 | 10:53pm EDT

Apr 11, 2019

Fortescue Metals Group has celebrated the graduation of 12 Vocational Training and Employment Centre (VTEC) students from South Hedland and Roebourne.

Fortescue's VTEC program is based on the simple, but compelling idea that after successfully completing training, you are guaranteed a job. VTEC, together with Fortescue's Trade Up and the Leadership Excellence in Aboriginal People (LEAP) initiative are crucial to Fortescue's commitment to provide sustainable career pathways for Aboriginal people.

Prior to commencing the VTEC program, recent graduate Tristan Mongoo struggled to break into the mining industry.

'I applied for quite a few jobs over the last few years and couldn't catch a break. VTEC is a stepping stone for me to get into mining,' he said.

Tristan was impressed with the wide range of career pathways available at Fortescue, from recent graduates through to emerging leaders.

'Seeing one of the VTEC coordinators step into an acting general manager position recently, opened my eyes to the potential career progression opportunities at Fortescue. I'd love to get into a management position one day,' Tristan said.

Fortescue's Chief Financial Officer, Ian Wells, who attended one of the graduations, said that VTEC continues to empower generational change and sustainable development in Aboriginal communities.

'Fortescue is a leader in its commitment to creating opportunities for Aboriginal people and the success of VTEC can be measured by the 836 Aboriginal people who have been offered employment since VTEC began in 2006.

'I am always humbled by the personal stories of our VTEC graduates, including their courage and determination to take on new challenges and begin a new career with Fortescue,' Mr Wells said.

Another VTEC graduate, Vicki Green, left her cleaning job in Halls Creek and moved with her 18 year old daughter to Karratha to complete the program. She starts her traineeship as a dump truck operator at Solomon next week.

'The VTEC program has allowed me to find meaningful work and help me make a better life for myself. The physical aspect of my previous job wasn't sustainable at my age - I wanted to ease myself off from the physical work and this role is perfect,' Vicki said.

Vicki and Tristan, along with the 10 other VTEC graduates will undertake a six-month traineeship at Solomon mine site commencing next week in roles spanning drill and blast, Ore Processing Facilities (OPF) and production.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 02:52:03 UTC
