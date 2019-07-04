Log in
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
Fortescue Metals : WA Mining Club presentation

07/04/2019 | 01:18am EDT

Delivering on our strategy; driving future growth for WA

4 July 2019

Together we are Fortescue

Forward looking statements

Disclaimer

Important Notice

Additional Information

The purpose of this presentation is to provide general information about Fortescue Metals Group Limited ("Fortescue"). It is not recommended that any person makes any investment decision in relation to Fortescue based on this presentation. This presentation contains certain statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements". Such statements are only predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual values, results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in any forward-looking statements.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Fortescue that the material contained in this presentation will be achieved or prove to be correct. Except for statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of Fortescue, its officers, employees and advisers expressly disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in this presentation and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence

of any information in this presentation or any error or omission therefrom.

Fortescue accepts no responsibility to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in this presentation or any other information made available to a person nor any obligation to furnish the person with any further information.

This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report at

30 June 2018 together with any announcements made by Fortescue in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations arising under the Corporations Act 2001.

Any references to reserve and resources estimations should be read in conjunction with Fortescue's Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources statement

for its Hematite and Magnetite projects at 30 June 2018 as released to

the Australian Securities Exchange on 17 August 2018, together with the Iron Bridge Magnetite Mineral Reserves and Resources Report as released to the Australian Securities Exchange on 2 April 2019. Fortescue confirms in the subsequent public report that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcement and, in the case of estimates of mineral resources or ore reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

All amounts within this presentation are stated in United States Dollars

consistent with the functional currency of Fortescue Metals Group Limited,

unless otherwise stated. Tables contained within this presentation may contain

2

immaterial rounding differences.

A world class company

>1.1 billion

~170mtpa

tonnes shipped

Production rate

Core supplier

Low cost

to China

producer

3

  • PLACEHOLDER - NEW CORPORATE VIDEO

4

Fortescue's Values

Our Vision:

The safest, lowest cost, most profitable mining company.

6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 05:17:05 UTC
