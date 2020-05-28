Fortescue Metals : Warrie (on behalf of the Yindjibarndi People)

29 May 2020

Fortescue Metals Group v Warrie (on behalf of the Yindjibarndi People)

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) acknowledges the decision of the High Court not to grant special leave to appeal the decision of the Full Federal Court in the above matter given on 18 October 2019.

Fortescue reconfirms its earlier advice that the decision of the Full Federal Court has no impact on its current or future operations or mining tenure at the Solomon Hub, and the Company does not anticipate any material financial impact to the business as a result of the decision of the Full Federal Court.

Fortescue Chief Executive Officer, Ms Elizabeth Gaines said, "Fortescue has a strong history of working with our Traditional Custodians and Native Title Partners across the Pilbara, delivering Native Title royalties, training and assistance to over 1,600 Aboriginal people and over A$2.5 billion in contracts to Aboriginal businesses.

"We accept, and have always accepted, the Yindjibarndi people's non-exclusive native title rights and interests over the relevant area. While we are disappointed with the outcome, as we believe this is an important point of law regarding the test for exclusive possession with potential implications for a range of industries, we accept the High Court's decision.

"We remain open to negotiating a Land Access Agreement to the benefit of all Yindjibarndi people on similar terms to the agreements Fortescue has in place with other native title groups in the region. We currently have seven agreements in operation providing native title royalties as well as heritage management, training, employment and business opportunities. These agreements provide significant economic and social benefits to the relevant communities."

