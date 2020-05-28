Fortescue Metals : Warrie (on behalf of the Yindjibarndi People)

Log in
05/28/2020 | 11:41pm EDT

29 May 2020

The Companies Officer

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd

Level 40, Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Dear Madam or Sir

Fortescue Metals Group v Warrie (on behalf of the Yindjibarndi People)

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:FMG) acknowledges the decision of the High Court not to grant special leave to appeal the decision of the Full Federal Court in the above matter given on 18 October 2019.

Fortescue reconfirms its earlier advice that the decision of the Full Federal Court has no impact on its current or future operations or mining tenure at the Solomon Hub, and the Company does not anticipate any material financial impact to the business as a result of the decision of the Full Federal Court.

Fortescue Chief Executive Officer, Ms Elizabeth Gaines said, "Fortescue has a strong history of working with our Traditional Custodians and Native Title Partners across the Pilbara, delivering Native Title royalties, training and assistance to over 1,600 Aboriginal people and over A$2.5 billion in contracts to Aboriginal businesses.

"We accept, and have always accepted, the Yindjibarndi people's non-exclusive native title rights and interests over the relevant area. While we are disappointed with the outcome, as we believe this is an important point of law regarding the test for exclusive possession with potential implications for a range of industries, we accept the High Court's decision.

"We remain open to negotiating a Land Access Agreement to the benefit of all Yindjibarndi people on similar terms to the agreements Fortescue has in place with other native title groups in the region. We currently have seven agreements in operation providing native title royalties as well as heritage management, training, employment and business opportunities. These agreements provide significant economic and social benefits to the relevant communities."

Yours sincerely

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

Authorised by

Cameron Wilson

Company Secretary

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd ABN 57 002 594 872

Level 2, 87 Adelaide Terrace, East Perth, Western Australia 6004

PO Box 6915, East Perth, Western Australia 6004

P +61 8 6218 8888 E fmgl@fmgl.com.auW www.fmgl.com.au

Page 1 of 2

Media contact:

Investor Relations contact:

Michael Vaughan, Fivemark Partners

Andrew Driscoll, GM Investor Relations

E: mediarelations@fmgl.com.au

E: investorrelations@fmgl.com.au

M: +61 422 602 720

P: +61 8 9230 1647

Background

Fortescue currently has comprehensive agreements in place with seven native title groups in the Pilbara which cover training and education, employment, business opportunities, heritage management and native title royalties.

Training and assistance for guaranteed jobs has been provided to over 1,600 Aboriginal people through the Company's Vocational Training and Education Centres.

Since its commencement in 2011, Fortescue's Billion Opportunities program has awarded over 300 contracts and subcontracts worth more than A$2.5 billion to Aboriginal businesses.

As at 31 December 2019, Fortescue employed 839 Aboriginal people, representing 11 per cent of the total workforce. 15 per cent of employees at Fortescue's Pilbara sites are Aboriginal.

Fortescue works constructively with Aboriginal people to manage and protect over 5,000 Aboriginal heritage places across the Company's operations.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd ABN 57 002 594 872

Level 2, 87 Adelaide Terrace, East Perth, Western Australia 6004

PO Box 6915, East Perth, Western Australia 6004

P +61 8 6218 8888 E fmgl@fmgl.com.auW www.fmgl.com.au

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 03:40:06 UTC
