Fortescue Metals : and Hockey Australia extend sponsorship agreement

Mar 20, 2020

Fortescue Metals Group (Fortescue) has announced an extension of its long-term sponsorship of Australia's national men's and women's hockey teams, bringing the duration of the Company's commitment to the sport to a decade.

Announced during the Indigenous round of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League this month, the new agreement will see Fortescue remain a Naming Rights Partner of the Kookaburras and Supporting Partner of the Hockeyroos until mid-2021.

The agreement encompasses the highly successful Fortescue Hockey Community Program, which provides Aboriginal students in the Pilbara the opportunity to engage in hockey and increase their engagement and attendance at school. The program has grown from its initial pilot status at Roebourne Primary School to now include 10 schools in Karratha and Port Hedland.

Fortescue Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines said, 'The Fortescue family is pleased to continue our long-standing commitment to the Australian national hockey teams.

'In line with our commitment to diversity, we are proud to support one of the most gender equal sports in Australia with our sponsorship contributing to pay parity for male and female athletes and to continue increasing the games' footprint throughout the Pilbara.

'The Fortescue Hockey Community Program is an integral part of our approach to ensuring communities benefit from Fortescue's growth and success and to help improve social and educational outcomes for children living in remote regions.'

Hockey Australia Chief Executive Officer Matt Favier said, 'Fortescue's incredible support enables the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos to compete among the world's best and continue to be regarded as two of Australia's most successful and highly ranked national teams.

'In addition, the Community Program in the Pilbara remains one of our flagship community enterprises which is making a positive impact to the community and particularly to young people in regional WA.

'We look forward to continuing to maintain this standing and having Fortescue with us as we both strive for prolonged excellence and success in our respective fields.'