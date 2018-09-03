Fortescue Metals : community grants open for application

Sep 3, 2018

Fortescue Metals Group (Fortescue) is celebrating a decade of investing in local communities, with applications now open for the next round of the Community Grant Program.

The biannual program provides up to $5,000 in funding to support local projects within the Town of Port Hedland, Shires of East Pilbara and Ashburton and City of Karratha, with a focus on initiatives that support education and training, Aboriginal engagement, health and wellness, safety and involvement, economic development and environmental responsibility.

Fortescue General Manager Hedland Operations Fernando Pereira said from the outset it was Fortescue's vision that by first creating a strong business, the Company could create economic opportunities and contribute to thriving communities.

'Through the program, Fortescue has been empowering Pilbara communities by developing partnerships that deliver strategic and meaningful outcomes that generate value,' Mr Pereira said.

'This is not simply about providing financial support but also about investing time and working directly with people and organisations throughout the Pilbara.'

During FY18, Fortescue provided grants totalling over A$150,000 to 75 non-profit organisations in the Pilbara, delivering a range of beneficial programs, activities and outcomes.

Applications for the grants are open from 1 September to 30 September 2018. For more information, visit http://www.fmgl.com.au/communitygrants or email community@fmgl.com.au.