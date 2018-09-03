Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Fortescue Metals Group Limited    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED (FMG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fortescue Metals : community grants open for application

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 03:22am CEST

Sep 3, 2018

Fortescue Metals Group (Fortescue) is celebrating a decade of investing in local communities, with applications now open for the next round of the Community Grant Program.

The biannual program provides up to $5,000 in funding to support local projects within the Town of Port Hedland, Shires of East Pilbara and Ashburton and City of Karratha, with a focus on initiatives that support education and training, Aboriginal engagement, health and wellness, safety and involvement, economic development and environmental responsibility.

Fortescue General Manager Hedland Operations Fernando Pereira said from the outset it was Fortescue's vision that by first creating a strong business, the Company could create economic opportunities and contribute to thriving communities.

'Through the program, Fortescue has been empowering Pilbara communities by developing partnerships that deliver strategic and meaningful outcomes that generate value,' Mr Pereira said.

'This is not simply about providing financial support but also about investing time and working directly with people and organisations throughout the Pilbara.'

During FY18, Fortescue provided grants totalling over A$150,000 to 75 non-profit organisations in the Pilbara, delivering a range of beneficial programs, activities and outcomes.

Applications for the grants are open from 1 September to 30 September 2018. For more information, visit http://www.fmgl.com.au/communitygrants or email community@fmgl.com.au.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 01:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
03:22aFORTESCUE METALS : community grants open for application
PU
08/31FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/24FORTESCUE METALS : Alinta may build Australias biggest off-grid solar farm for F..
AQ
08/24Tipping point? Inflation creep at Australia's mines to erode margins
RE
08/21FORTESCUE METALS : Response to media article regarding Fortescue CEO remuneratio..
PU
08/20FORTESCUE METALS : FY18 Corporate Social Responsibility Report
PU
08/20FORTESCUE METALS : Profit Slumps, Dividend Slashed -- Update
DJ
08/20FORTESCUE METALS : Media Release - FY18 Results
PU
08/20FORTESCUE METALS : Dividend/Distribution - FMG
PU
08/19FORTESCUE METALS : Profit Slumps, Dividend Slashed
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/06Fortescue cuts Atlas Iron stake to 11.37% 
07/13China's June iron ore imports tumble on pollution curbs, rising stockpiles 
06/18Comparison Of The 2nd Tier Of Major Miners (11 To 20) 
06/07BHP, Rio Tinto upgraded at JPM on strong price outlook for iron ore, coal 
05/31Would Wider-Than-Expected Discount To Benchmark Price Make Fortescue More Com.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 640 M
EBIT 2019 1 539 M
Net income 2019 830 M
Debt 2019 2 798 M
Yield 2019 6,44%
P/E ratio 2019 9,38
P/E ratio 2020 8,50
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
Capitalization 8 684 M
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3,67 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-21.31%8 684
VALE40.99%69 886
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.-30.24%5 816
NMDC LTD-19.28%4 982
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION-6.62%1 246
FERREXPO PLC-47.10%1 187
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.