Fortescue Metals : community grants program opens for application

Sep 4, 2019

Pilbara-based community organisations can apply for funding of up to $5,000 under the latest round of Fortescue Metals Group's (Fortescue) community grants program.

The biannual program provides funding to support projects within the Town of Port Hedland, Shires of East Pilbara and Ashburton and City of Karratha with a focus on education and training, Aboriginal engagement, health and wellness, safety and community involvement, economic development and environmental responsibility.

General Manager Hedland Operations Katie Day said Fortescue was committed to ensuring local communities benefit from the Company's growth and development.

'At Fortescue, we seek to empower local communities by developing partnerships to deliver meaningful outcomes that generate value,' Ms Day said.

'Through the community grants program, we are able to financially support local organisations to ensure their valuable services, projects and events continue to benefit people living and working in the Pilbara.'

During FY19, Fortescue provided community grants totally over A$150,000 to 64 community, sporting and non-profit organisations, delivering a wide range of beneficial programs, activities and outcomes.

Among the recipients in the last round of grants was Nullagine Primary School, which received a grant to establish a Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics lab and the Hedland Playgroup which received funding to expand their 'Sensory Nature Play' area for local children.

Applications for the grants are open until 30 September 2019. For more information, visit http://www.fmgl.com.au/communitygrants or email community@fmgl.com.au.