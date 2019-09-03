Log in
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
Fortescue Metals : community grants program opens for application

09/03/2019 | 09:52pm EDT

Sep 4, 2019

Pilbara-based community organisations can apply for funding of up to $5,000 under the latest round of Fortescue Metals Group's (Fortescue) community grants program.

The biannual program provides funding to support projects within the Town of Port Hedland, Shires of East Pilbara and Ashburton and City of Karratha with a focus on education and training, Aboriginal engagement, health and wellness, safety and community involvement, economic development and environmental responsibility.

General Manager Hedland Operations Katie Day said Fortescue was committed to ensuring local communities benefit from the Company's growth and development.

'At Fortescue, we seek to empower local communities by developing partnerships to deliver meaningful outcomes that generate value,' Ms Day said.

'Through the community grants program, we are able to financially support local organisations to ensure their valuable services, projects and events continue to benefit people living and working in the Pilbara.'

During FY19, Fortescue provided community grants totally over A$150,000 to 64 community, sporting and non-profit organisations, delivering a wide range of beneficial programs, activities and outcomes.

Among the recipients in the last round of grants was Nullagine Primary School, which received a grant to establish a Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics lab and the Hedland Playgroup which received funding to expand their 'Sensory Nature Play' area for local children.

Applications for the grants are open until 30 September 2019. For more information, visit http://www.fmgl.com.au/communitygrants or email community@fmgl.com.au.

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 01:51:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 497 M
EBIT 2020 6 008 M
Net income 2020 3 726 M
Debt 2020 1 937 M
Yield 2020 14,0%
P/E ratio 2020 4,23x
P/E ratio 2021 6,82x
EV / Sales2020 1,59x
EV / Sales2021 2,02x
Capitalization 16 317 M
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 5,54  $
Last Close Price 5,30  $
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED90.93%16 244
VALE-10.65%56 762
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.43.59%8 550
NMDC LTD-14.15%3 535
FERREXPO PLC3.93%1 432
XUANHUA CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 383
