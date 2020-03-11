Log in
Fortescue Metals : contracting partners launch new traineeship for Aboriginal Australians

03/11/2020 | 11:39pm EDT

Mar 12, 2020

Fortescue Metals Group (Fortescue) is working with its contracting partners to implement Aboriginal recruitment and retention strategies, demonstrating the Company's ongoing commitment to provide training and employment opportunities for its Aboriginal workforce.

A longstanding contracting partner, REMA TIP TOP (REMA) has been providing belt and conveyor maintenance services at Fortescue's operations for over 10 years. As part of contract negotiations, Fortescue has worked with REMA to identify opportunities within its supply chain to increase employment and development opportunities for Aboriginal team members.

As a result, REMA has signed an agreement with 100 per cent Aboriginal-owned workforce organisation Karlayura Group to offer belt splicing traineeships.

The program will allow Aboriginal participants to gain on-the-job experience in the installation, maintenance and repair of conveyor belt systems across Fortescue's operational sites and provide them with sustainable career opportunities.

Fortescue Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines said, 'At Fortescue, we believe that providing economic opportunities through access to employment, training and business development pathways is key to sustainable futures for Aboriginal people.

'We are pleased to be working with our contracting partners to develop programs that support Aboriginal employment, and it is inspiring to see the positive contribution they make to communities.'

REMA Chief Executive Officer Asia Pacific Benedikt Schneider said, 'Working together with the Karlayura Group, we have created new opportunities for local Indigenous communities through the establishment of belt splicing traineeships.

'Our focus is always on training and development to provide career pathways - not just jobs - and I'm proud to continue partnering with Fortescue to help close the gap by creating meaningful and sustainable employment opportunities for Indigenous Australians.'

Karlayura Group General Manager Regina Glover said, 'Karlayura has a strong history of building partnerships with various companies within the mining and construction industry. We're forever grateful for the opportunities we get from REMA and Fortescue as we continue our journey of creating successful outcomes across Australia.'

Disclaimer

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 03:38:03 UTC
