Fortescue Metals : families fly in for Christmas

Dec 27, 2018

Hundreds of family members flew to the Pilbara to join loved ones working at Fortescue's mining operations over the festive season.

More than 500 visitors enjoyed an overnight stay at Solomon, Christmas Creek and Cloudbreak which included a Christmas feast, a tour of the mine, festive themed activities and a guest appearance from Santa Claus.

Fortescue Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines said it was an absolute privilege to host members of the extended Fortescue family over Christmas.

'The support families provide throughout the year is so important to our team members who work away from home and we're delighted to play a part in making this a special time of year,' Ms Gaines.

Solomon General Manager Jessica Pringle and her team hosted 200 family members on Christmas Day.

'Family is one of Fortescue's core values and we loved having the opportunity to share in the festive spirit with our special visitors,' Ms Pringle said.

At Christmas Creek, guests were encouraged to bring essential items for women and babies, including toiletries and groceries, to be donated to the Newman Women's Refuge.

In Port Hedland, Fortescue team members and their families brought the Christmas spirit to ship crews visiting on Christmas Day by giving gift bags packed by the Port Hedland Seafarers Centre with the local community's support.



Background

The Christmas family visit is one of many regular tours conducted by Fortescue throughout the year at all sites for families of Fortescue team members.

Fortescue is a long-time supporter of the Seafarers Centre and in 2016 granted the Seafarers access to Herb Elliott Port for weekly public tours to assist with ongoing fundraising.